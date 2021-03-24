Gov. John Bel Edwards will address the media regarding its ongoing response to the coronavirus pandemic during a press conference Wednesday afternoon.
Scheduled for 2:30 p.m., the press conference will be live streamed on the governor’s Facebook page and can also be viewed on his website, www.gov.louisiana.gov.
The press conference will be held one week before Edwards’ Phase Three order expires. Earlier this month, Edwards eased COVID-19 restrictions on businesses, places or worship, and social gatherings.
The new order is in effect until March 31.
Starting Monday, all essential workers became eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. The latest expansion added tens of thousands to the list.
As of Wednesday, the state is reporting:
-- 378,238 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 63,983 “probable” cases
-- 9,238 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 413 COVID-19 hospitalizations; 75 patients on mechanical ventilators
-- 818 “probable” deaths
-- 6,401,491 total COVID-19 tests
-- 429,935 “presumed” recoveries (updated every Wednesday)
-- 1,622,640 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered; 611,494 series completed
