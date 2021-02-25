Gov. John Bel Edwards will address the media regarding its ongoing response to the coronavirus pandemic and the recovery from last week’s rare winter storm event during a press conference Thursday afternoon.
Scheduled for 2 p.m., the press conference will be live streamed on the governor’s Facebook page and can also be viewed on his website, www.gov.louisiana.gov.
The press conference will be held less than a week before Edwards’ modified Phase Two order is set to expire. Earlier this month, he extended the order for an additional 21 days through March 3.
During a press conference in mid-February, Edwards said he was “hopeful” that he’d be able to relax some restrictions when the current order expires if the state’s COVID-19 numbers continued improving.
So far, they have. Over the last two weeks, statewide percent positivity has been at its lowest point since October, while hospitalizations and daily new cases are at their lowest points since November.
The state is also just over three months into its vaccination effort, with the Department of Health reporting more than 925,000 administered doses and 332,000 people completing the two-dose series.
As of Thursday, the state is reporting:
-- 368,218 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 59,471 “probable” cases
-- 8,885 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 676 “probable” deaths
-- 679 COVID-19 hospitalizations; 100 patients on ventilators
-- 5,905,064 total COVID-19 tests
-- 408,463 “presumed” recoveries (updated every Wednesday)
-- 925,991 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered; 332,415 series completed
