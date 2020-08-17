Gov. John Bel Edwards will testify in federal court Monday afternoon as part of a lawsuit against his order closing bars and its effectiveness in slowing the spread of the novel coronavirus.
The hearing, scheduled for 2:30 p.m., will be held in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Louisiana. It will be presided over by Judge Robert R. Summerhays.
In a statement released Monday morning, Edwards said data has indicated that Louisiana’s case growth has slowed in the weeks since his order that closed bars, mandated face masks, and limited the size of social gatherings.
The governor implemented the extra measures in mid-July, when the state was approaching peak levels of daily case growth and hospitalizations. Louisiana is currently under Phase Two of its reopening plan until at least Aug. 28.
Edwards has faced much backlash regarding his decision to limit bars to curbside service, with opponents — including Attorney General Jeff Landry and Republican state lawmakers — questioning its legality and arguing it unfairly targets bars.
The governor has repeatedly said the White House Coronavirus Task Force, led by Vice President Mike Pence, recommends bar closures for states like Louisiana that are in the “red zone” for new cases and test positivity.
Edwards defended his actions on Friday before Eastern U.S. District of Louisiana Judge Martin Feldman, of New Orleans. Attorneys for the bar owners in the New Orleans and Houma areas argued bars should be given an opportunity to open and practice social distancing like restaurants.
Louisiana has reported more than 138,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with the largest growth in people ages 18 to 29. Nearly 20 percent of known outbreaks that have been traced by the Louisiana Department of Health have been linked to bars, which have been effectively closed for all but a month since the virus’ initial outbreak in March.
As of Monday, health officials are reporting 1,226 COVID-19 hospitalizations. Since July 27, they have fallen by 374.
Despite the improvement in Louisiana’s COVID-19 situation, regional medical directors continued to stress that hospitals are “strained,” with most issues pertaining to bed capacity and staffing.
