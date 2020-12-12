Gov. John Bel Edwards called the federal government’s approval of emergency use for the first COVID-19 vaccine “a historic and hopeful moment for our country and state” in a statement late Friday night.
On Friday, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) gave the final go-ahead to the nation’s first COVID-19 vaccine, marking what could be the beginning of the end of an outbreak that has killed nearly 300,000 Americans, the Associated Press reported.
Shots for health workers and nursing home residents are expected to begin in the coming days after the FDA authorized an emergency rollout of what promises to be a strongly protective vaccine from Pfizer Inc. and its German partner BioNTech.
In his statement, Edwards said Louisiana has been preparing for this moment since the spring, and that the state expects to receive its first shipment “in short order.”
Edwards also thanked the scientists, doctors, health care workers and other researchers “who have worked tirelessly not only to fight COVID and treat those who have become sick, but also who have put their considerable talent and training towards creating this vaccine.”
“We are also deeply indebted to the tens of thousands Americans, including Louisianans, who selflessly volunteered to participate in the vaccine trials, which continue to this day, to make sure it is safe and effective for all of us,” he said.
“Truly, the last nine months have been a struggle for all of us, especially for the families of the 6,767 Louisianans who unfortunately have lost their lives due to COVID-19. Louisianans are a strong people and, though we are all tired from this pandemic, I am inspired by their sacrifice and selfless commitment to each other.”
Louisiana’s first two weekly shipments of the Pfizer vaccine will total around 79,000 doses, Edwards has said. These first doses will go to Louisiana’s frontline health care and emergency medical services workers, a group which totals between 125,000 and 135,000 people.
The second vaccine, by Moderna, is expected to get federal emergency use authorization next week. When it is shipped, it will be used for staff and residents of nursing homes and long-term care facilities, between 75,000 and 80,000 Louisianans.
Louisiana is planning to receive 80,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine in one shipment, followed by a second shipment of 27,000.
After these first groups of Louisianans are vaccinated, the vaccine will be made available to additional groups, based on a priority system developed by the Louisiana Office of Public Health, in consultation with and following federal guidance.
Through vaccination of a significant portion of the population, Louisiana will be able to achieve herd immunity to this virus.
“Today is not the end of the pandemic, but it is the beginning of the end,” Edwards said. “And, as we await the day when a significant portion of Louisianans can receive the vaccine, which at this time is anticipated to be in spring 2021, we must continue to do what we know works: wearing our masks, keeping social distance, avoiding congregating with people outside of our households, staying home, getting tested when we have been exposed, and washing our hands regularly. May God bless you all.”
There have been more than 245,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases since the outbreak in March, according to figures from the Louisiana Department of Health.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.