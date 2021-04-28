Following months of sustained improvement in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations along with an increased supply of vaccines, the statewide mask mandate has been lifted.
Gov. John Bel Edwards made the announcement during this weekly COVID-19 briefing Tuesday, transferring power to local governments and businesses to set their own policies when it comes to face covering during the ongoing pandemic.
Masking will still be required in some settings, including K-12 schools, early childhood education centers, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, public transit, and some state government buildings, according to the governor’s new order.
However, the governor said state agencies may opt-out of the mask mandate for state-owned buildings in writing to the LDH secretary. Those who opt-out must also inform people entering the building that masks are not mandatory.
All state agencies in the governor’s cabinet and under the governor’s authority will keep their mask mandates, Edwards said.
The statewide mask mandate was originally implemented mask last July in response to the state’s summer surge in cases and hospitalizations. Though backed by federal officials, the mandate drew much criticism from state officials and the public alike, especially over the last several weeks when neighboring states lifted masking requirements.
In Louisiana, the mask mandate was officially lifted Wednesday, April 28, nearly 10 months after it was first enforced. The new order also eased restrictions on live music, waiting rooms in some businesses, and outdoor crowd sizes.
Though he and state health leaders still recommend face coverings — Edwards said he will keep wearing a mask in government buildings and in public — the governor said his decision to lift the mandate “is a reflection of where we are at this stage of the pandemic.”
More than one in four Louisianans are now fully vaccinated, including two-thirds of those 65 and older, according to figures from the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH). Though it has increased slightly in recent weeks, percent positivity remains low (3.50 percent in latest report), and hospitalizations have hovered around 300 for the last three weeks.
“Many Louisianans have been wearing masks for more than a year now and the statewide mask mandate has been in place for nearly 10 months,” Edwards said in a statement.
“It’s intuitive for people to protect themselves with masks in higher risk situations, and this important mitigation measure should continue. But we have many more tools for slowing the spread of COVID than we did even a few months ago, including better treatments and, most importantly, several highly effective and safe vaccines.”
Edwards’ announcement came hours after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) eased its guidelines on the wearing of masks outdoors, saying fully vaccinated Americans don’t need to cover their faces unless they are in a big crowd of strangers.
The new guidance also applied to unvaccinated people, who can also go maskless when they walk, bike or run alone or with members of their households, or when they are at a small outdoor gathering with fully vaccinated people.
For much of the past year, the CDC had advised Americans to wear masks outdoors if they are within 6 feet of each other.
Despite lifting the statewide mask mandate, Edwards encouraged people to continue masking up if they haven’t been fully vaccinated or are in a more vulnerable demographic. He also urged people to “respect each other and businesses and places where masks will be required.”
“We know that masks work,” Edwards said. “The evidence is clear and the science is well-established now and we’ve seen a very positive impact on our state. But we’ve had a mask mandate in place since the middle of July of last year. I think it’s now intuitive for people to wear a mask to protect themselves in higher risk settings and also to protect others.”
The relaxing of mask guidelines comes as the nation continues to vaccinate more people against the novel coronavirus. However, the uptake remains slower in Louisiana despite vaccines available to everyone over the age of 18 (or 16 with the Pfizer vaccine), regardless of employment or underlying health conditions.
As of the latest data, the state has administered more than 2.5 million COVID-19 vaccine doses, with more than 1.2 million residents completing a vaccine series. A total of 1,475,366 people have received at least one dose of a vaccine.
Based on Louisiana’s estimated 4.6 million population, roughly 32 percent of the state has initiated a vaccine series while around 26 percent has been fully vaccinated. Both of those figures trail national averages, according to figures from the CDC.
“That’s not where we need to be and we’re going to have to continue to work hard to increase those numbers,” Edwards said.
Dr. Joseph Kanter, the state health officer, said the absolute amount of COVID-19 circulating in Louisiana “is considerably less than it was,” which “makes for a safer environment.” However, he noted that while the risk is lower in Louisiana than it has been, “it’s not zero.”
“Low risk or lower risk does not mean no risk,” Kanter said. “And that is why, though the mandate of masking is being removed in a number of settings, the public health recommendation of masking very much remains.”
With masking requirements left up to local leaders and business owners, Livingston Parish Layton Ricks voiced his approval of Edwards’ decision, calling it “a step in the right direction” in a statement.
Ricks said he would not impose a mask mandate in unincorporated areas of the parish but encouraged residents to “respect and honor” the decisions of local businesses that “have the right to impose a mask mandate within their own facilities.”
He also urged residents to continue monitoring and following CDC guidelines, “use common sense and be mindful and respectful of others.”
“This should help our local businesses that have struggled financially under the statewide mask mandate,” Ricks said. “I am excited that this is a step in the right direction in that we are moving closer to the future when we will no longer require masks in any venue.”
