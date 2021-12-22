With a new COVID-19 variant sweeping the country and multiplying rapidly in Louisiana, Gov. John Bel Edwards has extended the state’s public health emergency for an additional 28 days.
The new order, which expires Jan. 19, 2022, includes a provision allowing all state government agencies to require mask wearing. State agencies in the Governor’s Cabinet will begin requiring masks of employees and visitors, Edwards said.
Edwards’ announcement comes as the fast-spreading Omicron variant, now the dominant strain in the U.S., has Louisiana on the verge of its fifth wave of COVID-19. Over the last week, the state has seen an uptick in new cases, percent positivity, and hospitalizations.
The newest proclamation recommends — but doesn’t mandate — that people wear face coverings when indoors in any place outside of a private residence. This follows guidance from state health leaders who have urged people to wear masks indoors, regardless of vaccination status.
“While vaccines and booster doses are the strongest tools we have in the fight against COVID, public health experts also agree that masks are an important way to slow the spread of the Omicron variant now,” Edwards said in a statement. “This means you should be masking indoors around people who aren’t in your household.”
In addition to the governor’s public health order, the Louisiana Department of Health on Monday issued revised recommendations and guidance for Louisianans during the holiday season, particularly if they are traveling.
The new guidance includes getting vaccines and boosters, masking indoors around people who aren’t in your household, and getting tested regularly. In addition, any person who has COVID-19 symptoms should get tested and stay in quarantine to avoid spreading illness to others.
In his statement, Edwards renewed his plea for people to get vaccinated as the state nears a 50-percent inoculation rate. He cited data from the Center for Disease Control (CDC) that says unvaccinated people are 10 times more likely to test positive for COVID-19 and 20 times more likely to die from it compared to those who are fully vaccinated and have also had their boosters.
More than 2.3 million residents are fully vaccinated, though only a quarter of eligible Louisianans have their booster doses.
“Simply put, one of the riskiest things you can be in Louisiana right now is unvaccinated,” Edwards said. “You’re signing up for the potential of severe illness, hospitalization or something even worse. We have seen how previous COVID surges have torn through our state and none of us wants to go back to the days of August and September, when thousands of people were hospitalized and dying.”
