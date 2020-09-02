Election fireworks have already begun for the fall voting season - but between two politicians already in office.
Gov. John Bel Edwards filed a memorandum in court Wednesday asking a 19th Judicial District Judge in charge of the fall election lawsuit to direct the Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin to adopt the same plan for the fall elections that were utilized for the postponed spring voting seasons, which were held during the summer.
“Nothing about the Secretary of State’s emergency election plan takes into account the scope of the global COVID-19 pandemic. Louisianans should not have to risk their lives to vote, which is exactly what will happen if tens of thousands of Louisianans with medical conditions that put them at high risk for COVID complications are forced to vote in person in November and December,” Gov. Edwards said.
Ardoin's proposal, which scales back expanded early voting and expanded mail-in ballot availability, was passed out of both House and Senate Government Affairs Committees - but not unanimously. The house passed the measure 8-6, while the senate passed it 5-3.
Republican Representative Barry Ivey (Central) said that a vote for would likely push the new plan to court, which it eventually did, and possibly force the courts to develop their own plan to enact upon the state.
If both the house and senate had passed the plan without a veto-proof vote, Gov. Edwards had already suggested he would scrap it. That would leave the state in a place where the Nov. 3 election and early voting would be held as if a pandemic were not occurring.
The Governor refused to accept the Secretary of State’s plan for the November election because it directly contradicts the guidance of the CDC and medical experts and would require people under quarantine or who are symptomatic and those who are at high risk for serious complications and their caregivers to vote in person.
It also reduces the number of early voting days from what was offered in July and August.
Generally, absentee ballots in Louisiana are limited to people 65 or older, members of the military, overseas voters, people who are hospitalized and people who won’t be in their parish on Election Day. Ardoin’s plan for the fall elections would allow voters who test positive for COVID-19 during and after early voting but before Election Day to use the hospitalization exemption but adds no other emergency absentee ballot provisions.
State health officials said they were concerned about several groups of people going to the polls, including people who believe they have the coronavirus but haven’t yet received test results, people who are at high risk of serious complications from COVID-19 or are caring for someone who is, and people who are quarantined because they have come in close contact with someone who has tested positive.
Current law also includes a disability exemption, but “disability” is not defined, Ardoin said. He suggested people who are at high risk for serious COVID-19 complications could get a doctor’s note describing their condition as a disability and use that exemption to vote absentee.
During debates held this summer, Republicans raised concerns about the fraud potential of voting by mail. This time around, the concern was over whether the U.S. Postal Service could handle the number of ballots expected.
Ardoin said about 19 percent of the state’s electorate voted by mail in July and the Postal Service struggled to handle the volume. In a much higher turnout election in November, those concerns are multiplied, Republicans said.
Ardoin acknowledged that Postmaster General Louis DeJoy has pledged to address the problems experienced in Louisiana and other states.
“He hasn’t solved the problem [just] by saying something,” Ardoin said.
Ardoin said leaders of the legislature’s Republican majority indicated they would not support the summer plan again. He said he proposed a plan that he knew could get enough votes for approval, even though he knew Edwards, a Democrat, would not support the more limited plan.
“Simply put, Secretary Ardoin’s plan for the November and December elections does not adequately protect the constitutional right to vote," Gov. Edwards said. "Further, it is contrary to the recommendations of the CDC and public health experts.
"We can and must do better."
The issue will continue to face trial.
