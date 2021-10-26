After several weeks of improvements regarding new COVID-19 cases, percent positivity, and hospitalizations, Gov. John Bel Edwards has lifted the statewide mask mandate in all settings except for K-12 schools.
Edwards made the announcement in a press conference Tuesday, saying he was “optimistic, relieved, that the worst of the fourth surge is very clearly behind us now” and that his decision to lift the mask mandate was “reflective of where we are.”
The current mandate is set to expire on Wednesday, Oct. 27.
“We have made tremendous progress,” Edwards said. “And I have no doubt that reimplementing the mask mandate when we did in August was key to this.”
In May, Edwards did away with his initial mask mandate, which was first implemented in July 2020 amid the state’s second surge of COVID-19.
He reinstated the mask mandate in early August during the state’s fourth surge, a surge that resulted in record-breaking daily increases in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths. At one point, Louisiana was reporting the nation’s highest per-capita growth of COVID-19 cases, with much of the spread fueled by the more transmissible Delta variant.
Since reinstating the mask mandate, Edwards extended it twice: once ahead of Hurricane Ida in late August and again in late September.
But over the last few weeks, the state has returned to its “pre-fourth surge baseline numbers” regarding COVID-19 cases, percent positivity, and hospitalizations.
Dr. Joe Kanter, the state health officer and Edwards’ top adviser on the pandemic, said only 1.7 percent of emergency rooms visits are reporting COVID-like symptoms, down from 19 percent in early August.
After reporting 116 new cases per 100,000 residents per day, the state is now down to 8.9 cases. Percent positivity has dropped to 2.7 percent, a drastic fall from 16.1 percent in August.
And COVID-19 hospitalizations — “the metric we spend the most time looking at,” Kanter said — have fallen from a peak of 3,022 in mid-August to 323 as of Tuesday.
“I do think that it is safe to say we are in a much better place now than we were one or two months ago,” Kanter said.
Masks will still be mandated by federal regulation, including on mass transit and in health care facilities. Edwards said they will not be mandated in most places, including government buildings, college and university campuses and businesses.
Local governments and private businesses are allowed to impose stricter guidelines than the state’s, though not less restrictive, Edwards said.
Edwards said the mask mandate will remain in place for K-12 schools, though schools can opt out if they follow existing quarantine guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
According to the guidance, unvaccinated students who come in close contact with someone who has COVID-19 must spend one to two weeks in isolation.
Edwards’ announcement comes weeks after State Superintendent Cade Brumley gave school districts the power to implement a “parent choice,” in which parents and guardians of close contacts can quarantine their child or allow them to stay in school. At the time, Brumley called it a “common-sense” approach to students missing face-to-face instruction “unnecessarily.”
Edwards, who spoke out against Brumley’s decision when it became public, said his newest proclamation “gives power back to schools” while also keeping learning environments safe amid the ongoing pandemic.
“That’s the way we keep our students safe [and] teachers safe,” Edwards said.
This is the second time in less than five months that Edwards has revoked the statewide mask mandate. Though he said it is his “fervent hope that we won’t have another surge,” he acknowledged that another one may come, as well as another mask mandate if it does.
And the likelihood of another surge is greater if the state doesn’t improve its vaccination rate, which continues to trail the national average, Edwards noted.
“It is my fervent hope that we won’t have another surge, but it could happen,” Edwards said. “And we know it’s more likely to happen if too many people remain unvaccinated.
“We know the Delta variant was more contagious. Do we know that there won’t be another variant that’s even more contagious than Delta? We can’t know that. I think it would be a tremendous mistake to ever take any common sense proven mitigation measure and say, ‘We’re never going to do that again.’”
