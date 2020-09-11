Under Phase Three, most businesses will be able to operate at 75-percent capacity while some bars — but not all — will be allowed to reopen at a more restrictive capacity, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced Friday.
Phase Three will go into effect later Friday night and is slated to last for 28 days through Friday, Oct. 9, Edwards told reporters.
The move signals the latest change since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, which began in early March in Louisiana and led to a stay-at-home order and later a phased reopening plan based on guidance from the White House Coronavirus Task Force.
Louisiana entered Phase Two on June 5 and remained there for three months as cases and hospitalizations rose heavily in a second surge over the summer that was more evenly spread across the state.
Edwards renewed his Phase Two order four times and later implemented more restrictive measures, including a statewide mask mandate, a ban of on-site consumption at bars, and 50-person limits on social gatherings.
Since the governor’s statewide mask mandate went into effect, average daily case counts, positivity rate, and hospitalizations have all gone down, according to figures from the Louisiana Department of Health.
Despite the recent improvements, Edwards preached caution when discussing Phase Three guidelines during his press conference Friday.
“We’ve had some positive trends that have allowed us to make this move,” Edwards said. “We do have concerns about what is not yet reflected in the data potentially, which is why I said, for me, this was the most difficult decision I’ve had to make with respect to the phasing.”
Dr. Alex Billioux of the Office of Public Health, who recently announced his resignation from his post, said the state was seeing positive trends in its most recent two-week period. However, he stressed that could change in the upcoming weeks as the effects of reopening school and colleges, Hurricane Laura recovery efforts, and Labor Day get more into focus.
To advance in the White House’s “Open Up American Again” plan, vetted by the Center for Disease Control (CDC), a state must see decreases in reported COVID-like symptoms, cases, and hospitalizations over a 14-day period.
According to information presented by Billioux, all nine regions in the Louisiana Department of Health saw decreases in reported COVID-like symptoms in the most recent two-week period that ended Sept. 10.
In terms of new cases, two regions reported decreases, four were plateauing, and three were reporting an increase.
In terms of hospitalizations, five were reporting decreases, three were plateauing, and one was reporting an increase.
“As we move into Phase Three… it is critical for us to remember that everything that has gotten us to this point still needs to be in place,” Billioux said before reminding people to practice mitigation measures such as mask-wearing, washing hands, staying home when sick, and socially distancing from people outside of one’s immediate family.
With a move into Phase Three hours away, Edwards discussed some of what the new order would look like. Some key points include:
-- Businesses and houses of worship can operate at 75 percent capacity, though social distancing is still required
-- Outdoor crowd sizes are limited to 50 percent of the outdoor space or up to 250 people if people can’t practice social distancing
-- Casinos will stay at 50-percent capacity and 75 percent of gaming positions
-- Indoor gatherings such as weddings and birthday parties are limited to 50-percent capacity or up to 250 people
-- Indoor live music is not allowed
-- Alcohol sales for on-premises consumption at venues such as restaurants, bars, event centers, reception halls, and casinos will end at 10 p.m.
-- Sporting events, such as college and high school football, will operate at 25 percent capacity with social distancing required. Alcohol sales are not allowed.
-- Statewide mask mandate for people 8 years and older remains in place
One of the biggest changes comes with bars, which Edwards said can only open if they are located in a parish with 5-percent positivity or lower over the most recent two-week period and if the governing authority “opts in.”
However, those bars will have to close if the parish they’re in reaches 10 percent or higher in positivity, Edwards said.
Billioux said there are about five of the state’s 64 parishes that meet the criteria for bars to reopen.
Near the end of the press conference, Edwards warned the state that “there really isn’t a lot of room for movement forward beyond Phase Three… until we get past the pandemic.”
“Until such time as social distancing isn’t required, then how do you ever go to 100 percent,” Edwards said. “I’m not saying there can’t be and won’t be some adjustments going forward, but… we don’t go from 75 percent to 100 percent until the pandemic is over. That’s what I need people to understand.”
