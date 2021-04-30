Gov. John Bel Edwards outlined his plan for the $1.6 billion in federal coronavirus relief expected to come to Louisiana, saying he wants to focus on tourism, infrastructure, and the state’s depleted unemployment fund.
Edwards is proposing funds be used to address the state’s aging water systems and support Louisiana’s ports.
Alongside other leaders, the governor discussed his proposal for the state’s American Rescue Plan spending in a press conference Thursday, giving more detail to his already stated priorities for the first half of Louisiana’s anticipated $3.2 billion allocation.
The governor’s plan will require approval from the Louisiana Legislature.
Edwards expects the initial half of the relief and the final federal rules governing its use to be available by May 10. The remaining $1.6 billion would be distributed over the next two years.
In a statement issued after the press conference, Edwards thanked President Joe Biden “for his commitment to helping Louisiana kickstart its economy again after the crushing blow dealt to our country by the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Like it was to the rest of the country, the pandemic struck a mighty blow to Louisiana, which had the fourth-fastest growing economy in the country before March 2020. At the state’s COVID-19 bottom, Edwards said the economy was generating about 86 percent of our pre-virus economic output.
That number has since reached back to more than 94 percent “and growing,” Edwards said.
“There is no doubt that Louisiana is on the mend, but we still need some help in order to make a full recovery,” Edwards said in a statement.
“By investing these American Rescue Plan dollars wisely, we can shore up our unemployment insurance trust fund and avoid businesses paying higher taxes, continue to chip away at Louisiana’s backlog of infrastructure projects, support our tourism industry and improve our aging water infrastructure.”
To avoid taxes on business owners and employers, Edwards said he wanted to use $400 to replenish the unemployment trust fund. Additionally, he is proposing that $230 million go to the federal government for loans the Louisiana Workforce Commission had to take out when the fund ran out in October.
The state’s unemployment fund was just over $1 billion before the start of the pandemic, which led to some 281,000 Louisiana residents losing their jobs. By December, the state had recaptured about 200,000 jobs.
Edwards said his goal is to get the fund balance above $750 million by the end of next year and would future ARP money, if necessary, to avoid raising employer taxes and worker benefits above their current level.
Edwards said replenishing the unemployment fund has to be “a priority… to protect employers.”
“I don't believe it's ever a good thing to have a tax increase when you’re trying to grow your economy coming out of a pandemic,” Edwards said.
Another $400 would go toward infrastructure, Edwards said, referring to it as “the foundation for much of the economy.” Though he didn’t cite specific projects, Edwards said he wants to address “longstanding projects that have been on the books for years,” creating jobs and “chipping away at our $14 billion infrastructure backlog.”
Another $125 million would go toward local tourism bureaus and venues to make up for lost revenue and gear up for what is expected to be a busy travel season. Edwards said the state lost $5 billion in tourism spending over the last year, including a $1 billion economic impact during the Mardi Gras season alone.
Edwards said another $20 would go to the Department of Culture Recreation and Tourism.
Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser thanked Edwards for recognizing “the importance of tourism and supports our efforts to reignite the state’s fourth largest industry.”
“As every destination on the globe fights for potential visitors, these funds will give us the means to advertise and market our great state during a time of unprecedented competition,” Nungesser said. “We want Louisiana to stand out from the crowd as a top travel destination.”
Additionally, Edwards said he would push $300 million toward the state’s drinking water and sewage systems. Edwards noted that 20 percent of the state’s water systems are more than 50 years old.
Despite the description, the loans convert into grants once all commitments are met, he said.
Another $50 million would go toward Louisiana’s ports to replace revenue the state lost during the pandemic. Edwards called the ports system one of the state’s best “return on investments.”
Listed below are the governor’s priorities for the first $1.6 billion in funding under the American Rescue Plan:
-- Shoring up the Unemployment Trust Fund – $400 million
-- Unemployment Insurance loan payment – $230 million
-- Infrastructure – $400 million
-- Water and Sewer Systems – $300 million
-- Tourism and Convention and Visitors Bureaus – $125 million
-- Department of Culture Recreation and Tourism – $20 million
-- Louisiana Ports – $50 million
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.