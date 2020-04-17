The governor Friday re-iterated the mantra he's been espousing for roughly two weeks now regarding the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Gov. John Bel Edwards told a crowd at LSU's Pete Maravich Assembly Center that the state was moving on the right path toward Apr. 30 and the phase re-opening of the economy. New cases continued to slow as hospitalizations and patients on ventilators were declining.
But, the governor warned, that trend had to continue as the state barreled toward the month of May. The governor reminded citizens of social distancing measures, mitigation efforts, and the 'Stay at Home' order that is in place until the end of April.
- Wash hands with soap and water for 20 seconds
- Disinfect common surfaces at home and work
- 10 or less at any public gathering, preferably no gatherings at all
- Stay six feet away from others in public places
- Control cough and sneezing with elbow or tissue
- Stay home if sick and utilize telehealth to contact your doctor
- Stay home unless visiting doctor, pharmacy, or grocery store
Edwards said that the efforts he has made in the Bayou State are not political, but follow the guidance of the Centers for Disease Control and the federal government. According to the governor, he has had consistent contact with both President Donald Trump and Vice President Pence - both of whom have supported the state's response to the virus.
Edwards went on to say that he appreciated the president's call, through his coronavirus task force, to allow governor's to use their information on the ground to formulate a timeline for a phased re-opening of individual economies.
According to the federal task force, states must show a 14 day decline in case numbers before moving into the phased re-opening. From there, Dr. Deborah Birx, part of the task force, detailed three phases for states to follow, adding that the guidelines don’t include a timeline for when states should advance stages, leaving that decision up to governors.
“We want the governors, with the data that they have community by community, to be setting up those timelines,” Birx said.
“Phase one” includes vulnerable individuals continuing quarantining, continued social distancing measures such as staying six feet in distance from other people, and continued avoidance on nonessential travel. For employers, telework should be prioritized, but certain employers could start bringing work forces back in phases.
“Phase two” includes continued social distancing measures but allows for gatherings of up to 50 people and resumed nonessential travel. The phase continues to encourage telework but says those returning to work should avoid congregating in common areas.
Schools and daycares could also be reopened under “phase two.”
“Phase three” includes “essentially returning to our new normal,” Birx said. The phase will require continued hygiene practices such as handwashing and some social distancing measures, as there will likely still be an issue with spread from asymptomatic individuals, she added.
The governor has formed his own task force to help with Louisiana's re-opening. Currently, the group is focused on opening clinics and healthcare facilities that had been closed to keep personal protective equipment flowing to hospitals battling the coronavirus. The governor said that elective procedures that had been postponed due to the coronavirus may now be life threatening.
Next, the local task force will focus on an industry-by-industry approach, utilizing local experts.
"We had one of the fastest growing economies in the nation before this happened," the governor said, "I want the economy to open just as much as anyone else - but public health has to be considered."
"(Louisiana) did a Herculean job to turn around one of the fastest (coronavirus) growth rates in the world," Edwards said Wednesday, "we don't want to see that happen again."
