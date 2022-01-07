Gov. John Bel Edwards urged people to resume wearing face masks and get vaccinated during his weekly COVID-19 briefing, but he stopped short of announcing any restrictions despite the record-breaking surge currently sweeping the state.
Edwards addressed the state along with Dr. Joe Kanter, the state health officer, for their first COVID-19 press conference of 2022. Together, they sounded the alarm on the highly-contagious Omicron variant, which has fueled a historic spike in new cases, percent positivity, and hospitalizations.
“We start 2022 in a very challenging place with respect to COVID,” Edwards said. “I suspect everyone in the state has just had COVID, has it today, or knows someone who does. There has never been more of the disease in our state. Transmission has never been higher, percent positivity never higher, than it is right now.”
Edwards and Kanter spoke to reporters hours after the Louisiana Department of Health tallied more than 14,000 new confirmed and suspected COVID-19 cases — a record that stood for one day. The majority of the cases being reported are attributable to Omicron, which LDH officials estimate makes up 90 percent of the state’s cases.
And as more cases are reported, more and more tests are coming back positive. For the week of Dec. 29, 2021, just over 27 percent of all COVID-19 tests yielded a positive result — nearly three times what it was one week before.
Reinfections are also increasing due to Omicron, rising from 563 in November to more than 11,000 in December, Edwards said.
Though health experts agree that Omicron is less virulent than previous strains, its rapid spread still poses a threat to the state’s hospitals, Edwards and Kanter said. Emergency visits with COVID-like symptoms are accounting for 16.7 percent of all visits, and the state has added more than 1,200 COVID-19 hospital admissions in about three weeks.
“It is simple math: Even if it is less virulent, if many more people on an order of magnitude that we are seeing are being infected, then you’re still putting tremendous demand on your healthcare delivery system,” Edwards said.
Kanter said there has never been more COVID-19 circulating in the state as there currently is, something he noted saying during previous surges. But to back up his claim, he pointed to the state’s weekly incidence rate, which is just over 1,000 new cases per 100,000 residents — 10 times higher than what the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention classify as “high” risk.
“The case counts are really staggering,” Kanter said. “We have not ever had as much COVID circulating in the state as there is right now. The daily case counts completely dwarf what we’ve seen prior… and we’ve not seen any sign that it’s slowing.”
Kanter urged people to “take extra precautions” during this fifth surge, such as wearing face masks in public settings and avoiding social gatherings, regardless of vaccination status.
“Right now, while we’re in a surge of this magnitude, please take added precautions to protect yourself and your families,” Kanter said. “There’s no question that the next couple of weeks are going to be challenging for us. We’ve been here four times before. We got through it then and we’ll get through it this time as well.”
