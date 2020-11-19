Gov. John Bel Edwards will address the media regarding the state’s ongoing response to the coronavirus pandemic during a press conference Thursday afternoon.
Set for 2:30 p.m., the press conference will be live streamed on the governor’s Facebook page and can also be viewed on his website, www.gov.louisiana.gov.
On Wednesday, Edwards warned of “horrendous results” if people engage in typical holiday celebrations amid the coronavirus pandemic. He made the comments during his monthly radio show, the same day that Louisiana surpassed 200,000 total confirmed cases of COVID-19.
“The public health emergency is more real today than it ever has been,” Edwards said.
As of Thursday, the state is reporting 202,743 confirmed COVID-19 cases; 5,951 confirmed COVID-19 deaths; and 3,184,631 COVID-19 tests. The Louisiana Department of Health is also reporting 9,223 “probable” cases; 248 “probable” deaths; and 185,960 “presumed” recoveries.
COVID-19 hospitalizations, a key factor in the state’s reopening plan, rose by 43 on Thursday to bring the statewide total to 929, the most since Aug. 25. Hospitalizations have increased in 12 of the last 14 updates and by 411 since Oct. 4.
Louisiana is currently in Phase Three of its reopening plan, which is scheduled to expire Friday, Dec. 4.
