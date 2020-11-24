Gov. John Bel Edwards will address the media regarding the state’s ongoing response to the coronavirus pandemic during a press conference Tuesday afternoon.
Set for 2:30 p.m., the press conference, which will be held two days before Thanksgiving, will be live streamed on the governor’s Facebook page and can also be viewed on his website, www.gov.louisiana.gov.
The press conference will come less than a week after Edwards and other officials confirmed that the state is in its third surge of COVID-19 infections. Over the last several weeks, the state has seen a sharp uptick in new COVID-19 cases, percent positivity, and hospitalizations.
That reality is becoming more apparent every day at noon, when the Department of Health updates its COVID-19 dashboard.
In the month of November, officials have confirmed at least 1,000 new cases in a day 12 times, already eclipsing the total for the months of September and October (four).
The state’s most recent weekly positivity rate report, Nov. 5-11, was 7.50 percent, the highest since Aug. 13-19, according to figures from the Louisiana Department of Health. The statewide positivity rate has steadily risen week-to-week after falling to 4.20 percent Oct. 1-7.
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations increased by 40 on Tuesday to 1,052 statewide, the most since Aug. 20 (1,087). A key factor in the state’s reopening plan, hospitalizations have risen in 15 of the last 18 updates and by 534 statewide since Oct. 4.
It is unclear if Edwards will announce an adjustment to his COVID-19 restrictions on Tuesday, though last week he said, “If we need to do additional restrictions, we are going to do that.”
Last week, the White House Coronavirus Task Force advised Louisiana officials to consider more restrictions to combat the community spread of the virus. At the time, Edwards told reporters he didn’t intend to implement a stay-at-home order like he did in March but added he would review the data and do what is necessary “to ensure we don’t lose the capacity to deliver life-saving care to the people of Louisiana, those with covid and those without covid.”
“My obligation to the people of Louisiana is to protect public health,” Edwards said last week.
Louisiana is currently in Phase Three of its reopening plan, which is scheduled to expire Friday, Dec. 4. Under Phase Three, most businesses are allowed to operate at 75-percent capacity, and the order includes a mask mandate for anyone over the age of 8.
As of Tuesday, the state is reporting:
-- 213,214 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 11,189 “probable” cases
-- 6,072 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 251 “probable” deaths
-- 3,381,795 total COVID-19 tests
-- 185,960 “presumed” recoveries
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.