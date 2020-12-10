Gov. John Bel Edwards will address the media regarding the state’s ongoing response to the coronavirus pandemic during a press conference Thursday afternoon.
The press conference will come two days after Edwards joined state and federal leaders at the White House for Tuesday's Operation Warp Speed Vaccine Summit.
The press conference will come two days after Edwards joined state and federal leaders at the White House for Tuesday’s Operation Warp Speed Vaccine Summit.
Alongside governors from Texas, Florida, and Tennessee, Edwards expressed confidence in the state’s ability to undertake the mass immunization effort expected to begin this month, saying the state will administer nearly 80,000 doses of the first batch of vaccines within two days of receiving them.
Depending on federal approval, Edwards said he anticipates 39,000 doses of Pfizer’s vaccine to arrive as early as this week, followed by another 40,000 doses a week later.
“We’ve been in the business of doing this for a long time,” Edwards said. “It’s not anything new, it’s just at a scale we don’t typically have to do it at.”
Louisiana will follow federal recommendations to administer the first batch of vaccines, first from Pfizer and then Moderna, to healthcare workers on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic as well as residents and staff of long-term care facilities.
The vaccine will come at a critical time for Louisiana, which is currently in the midst of its third surge since the pandemic began in March.
The state confirmed 2,087 new cases on Thursday, marking the 13th time since Nov. 12 that the Department of Health confirmed at least 2,000 new cases in its noon update. From July 28 until Nov. 11, the state reported at least 2,000 new cases twice — both in early August — and none over the months of September and October.
In the most recent weekly report from the Department of Health, the statewide positivity rate was 10.70 percent, the worst since July 23-29 (12.00 percent).
On Tuesday, the number of COVID-19 hospital admissions statewide surpassed 1,500 for the first time since early August. Despite dropping slightly on Wednesday, hospitalizations are currently at 1,529, the most since Aug. 2.
The number of patients on mechanical ventilators is currently at 180 statewide, the most since Aug. 17 (184).
Not even halfway through the month of December, the number of COVID-19 related deaths this month is at 263, a rate that would blow past the total from the month of November (458).
To date, more than 6,400 people in Louisiana have died from COVID-19, including 98 from Livingston Parish.
To avoid overwhelming the state’s healthcare system, Edwards last month moved the state back to a modified version of Phase Two. In effect until Dec. 23, the new order reduces the capacity at most non-essential businesses back to 50 percent and places limits on indoor (75 people) and outdoors (150 people) social gatherings.
Though the current order ends in less than two weeks, Edwards has repeatedly said he doesn’t expect the state would go back to Phase Three until after the New Year.
As of Thursday, the state is reporting:
-- 243,435 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 17,894 “probable” cases
-- 6,426 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 298 “probable” deaths
-- 3,829,577 total COVID-19 tests
-- 217,930 “presumed” recoveries (updated weekly)
