Gov. John Bel Edwards will announce his decision on whether or not to extend the state’s indoor mask mandate during a press conference scheduled for 3 p.m. Tuesday, according to his deputy chief of staff.
In a tweet Monday afternoon, Christina Stephens of the Governor’s Office said Edwards “will brief the media on COVID and discuss his decision on the statewide mask mandate.”
There are 332 people in Louisiana hospitals with COVID, which marks a continued improvement in our fight to slow the spread.— Christina Stephens (@CEStephens) October 25, 2021
Tomorrow at 3 p.m., @LouisianaGov will brief the media on COVID and discuss his decision on the statewide mask mandate.
The statewide indoor mask mandate is currently set to expire on Wednesday, Oct. 27.
In May, Edwards did away with his initial mask mandate, which was first implemented in July 2020 amid the state’s second surge of COVID-19.
He reinstated the mask mandate in early August during the state’s fourth surge, a surge that resulted in record-breaking daily increases in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths. At one point, Louisiana was reporting the nation’s highest per-capita growth of COVID-19 cases.
Edwards extended the current mask mandate ahead of Hurricane Ida in late August and again in late September.
During his monthly radio show, Edwards said the state's baseline numbers regarding new COVID-19 cases, percent positivity, and hospitalizations are returning to the levels they were at before the Delta surge struck.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.