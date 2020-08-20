Gov. John Bel Edwards will discuss the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic with reporters in a press conference Thursday afternoon.
Set for 2:30 p.m., the press conference will be live streamed on the governor’s Facebook page and can also be viewed on his website, www.gov.louisiana.gov.
Earlier this week, Edwards told reporters that Louisiana is no longer considered a “red zone state” in terms of percent positivity for the novel coronavirus, saying that the state dropped to 9.4 percent to fall below the 10-percent standard implemented by the White House Coronavirus Task Force.
However, he said Louisiana is still considered a “red state” regarding high incidence, meaning more than 100 new cases per 100,000 people over a one-week span. Louisiana currently has the fifth-highest incidence rate nationally.
During his monthly radio appearance on WRKF's “Ask the Governor” on Wednesday, Edwards said even though the state is trending in a right direction, there is still “a lot of work to do.”
“We’re trending in a positive direction with modest improvements each day, really for the last couple of weeks, but the situation remains very serious in Louisiana,” he told listeners.
Louisiana is currently in Phase Two of its reopening plan. Along with other Phase Two restrictions, Edwards’ statewide mask mandate, ban of on-site consumption at bars, and 50-person limit on social gatherings are intact for the duration of Phase Two.
The current order is set to expire on Aug. 28, and Edwards said earlier this week that officials will meet “in the next several days” to determine “what the proclamation looks like next Friday.”
On Thursday, Louisiana surpassed 140,000 total cases of the novel coronavirus. COVID-19 hospitalizations, a key factor in the state’s reopening plan, dropped to 1,087 statewide, their lowest point since July 9.
However, Edwards said in his radio show that there are still 15 hospitals without an available ICU bed and “several more” without any medical surge beds. Staffing also remains a problem in hospitals, he added.
