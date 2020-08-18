Gov. John Bel Edwards will address the media regarding the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic in a press conference Tuesday afternoon.
Set for 3 p.m., the press conference will be live streamed on the governor’s Facebook page and can also be viewed on his website, www.gov.louisiana.gov.
Louisiana, which surpassed 139,000 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, is currently in Phase Two of its reopening plan. Along with other Phase Two restrictions, Edwards’ statewide mask mandate, ban of on-site consumption at bars, and 50-person limit on social gatherings are intact for the duration of Phase Two.
The current order is set to expire on Friday, Aug. 28.
Last week, Edwards said that the state is making “slow and steady progress” since the governor implemented a statewide mask mandate, trends that have continued into this week.
As of Tuesday, the state is reporting 1,206 COVID-19 hospitalizations, which is a drop of 396 since July 27 (1,600). Average daily case counts are significantly lower so far in the month of August (1,172 per day) than they were in July (1,825).
Positivity rate, the percentage of COVID-19 tests that come back positive, was at 5.2 percent on Aug. 17 (seven-day rolling average). That is less than half the mark on July 14 (10.7 percent), one day after the governor’s statewide mask mandate went into effect.
“While we’re making progress, I want to caution everybody,” Edwards said last week. “This is not necessarily gonna be permanent… [unless] we do what we’re required to do.”
Despite the drop in COVID-19 hospitalizations over the last month, Edwards noted that “there is still a lot of stress on hospitals” and urged people to continue following mitigation measures to slow the spread, particularly with schools across the state reopening this month.
“Had we not put in the mask mandate and closed bars and reduced gathering size when we did, we would be well over 2,000 people in hospitals today,” Edwards said last week. “That’s the path we were on. But even with the improvements, we still have a strained hospital system, both as it relates to bed capacity and staffing.”
As of Tuesday, Louisiana is reporting 139,125 COVID-19 cases; 103,512 recoveries; 4,431 COVID-19 related deaths; 1,204 hospitalizations; 187 patients on ventilators; and 1,689,991 tests.
In Livingston Parish, there have been 3,146 cases; 29,956 tests; and 59 deaths.
