One member of the Governor’s Office has tested positive for COVID-19, potentially exposing five additional staffers, the Governor’s Office disclosed Monday.
“Everyone is doing well and at home in isolation awaiting test results, per guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Louisiana Department of Health,” a statement said.
In the statement, a spokesperson for Gov. John Bel Edwards said, “The Governor’s office has a high rate of fully vaccinated staff, including these staffers who were vaccinated against COVID earlier this year. While breakthrough cases such as these do happen, they typically do not result in serious illness.
“The Governor’s Office practices all CDC and LDH-recommended COVID mitigation measures, including indoor masking, quarantine and isolation, and COVID testing after exposure.”
This latest announcement comes on the heels of a similar announcement Friday, when Edwards said that two members of his team had tested positive for COVID-19.
