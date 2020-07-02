A member of the governor’s staff has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the Governor’s Office announced in a statement Thursday morning.
The individual tested positive on Wednesday and is currently asymptomatic, Gov. John Bel Edwards said. The staffer will be in self-quarantine for 14 days as well as a dozen other staff members who came into close contact with the individual.
Based on discussions with epidemiologists, Edwards said he is not currently considered a close contact of the person who tested positive. Close contacts are those who likely had exposure within 6 feet of a person who is infected for at least 15 minutes.
“As I have said over and over again, COVID-19 is alive and well in Louisiana, and all of the people of our state need to take this illness very seriously,” Edwards said.
The staffer with COVID-19 was at a media briefing and other internal meetings at the State Capitol recently, but the other staff members who epidemiologists consider to have had “close contact” at the State Capitol were notified of their exposure Wednesday night and advised to self-quarantine.
Edwards said his office will monitor those who are in self-quarantine and will offer testing and support where appropriate. Should other team members test positive, additional people may be advised to self-quarantine.
COVID-19 already hit Edwards’ staff earlier this year when April Dunn, a special needs advocate, passed away in March from the disease.
In his statement, Edwards said he was “deeply grateful” that his staffer “did the right thing and quickly notified us.” he also continued to urge the people of Louisiana to do their part in slowing the spread by practicing the mitigation measures recommended by the Center for Disease Control and the Louisiana Department of Health.
“I am praying for the health and safety of all those who have tested positive for COVID-19, that they will recover quickly without great suffering,” Edwards said. “I am also praying that the people of Louisiana will take this illness seriously and redouble their efforts to slow the spread and prevent others from becoming sick.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.