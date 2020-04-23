All decisions regarding graduation ceremonies for Livingston Parish high schools are being postponed until at least the month of June, Superintendent Joe Murphy said in a video posted Wednesday night.
In the video, which was uploaded to the Livingston Parish Public Schools system’s Youtube channel, Murphy said the district is hoping to provide “some sort of modified graduation ceremonies on our campuses” or other available venues during the summer.
If governmental restrictions don’t allow for public gatherings, the district “will look to virtual opportunities,” Murphy said.
“[We hope] to provide a meaningful experience for our graduating seniors,” the superintendent said. “Please be patient as we look to provide these opportunities for your children.”
There are nine high schools in Livingston Parish, and in previous years, most have opted to hold graduation ceremonies at the Southeastern Louisiana University Center in Hammond, though a few have held on-campus ceremonies.
Graduation ceremonies for the nine area high schools typically wrap up by mid-May, meaning the Class of 2020 may have to wait at least a month longer to walk across the stage — if restrictions allow them to do so.
Murphy’s latest announcement comes a week after Gov. John Bel Edwards officially shuttered all school campuses to students statewide for the rest of the 2019-20 school year in response to the novel coronavirus, which has reached more than 25,000 reported cases and 1,400 deaths in Louisiana.
Edwards first closed schools on March 13 and wound up extending that closure to April 30 before making the decision to close school campuses for good.
In Livingston Parish, that means roughly 26,000 students in grades K-12 will spend the last two months of school completing their course work via distance learning methods taught by 1,500 or so teachers.
Earlier this week, Murphy said the LPPS school year will end on its regularly scheduled date of May 22, with final report cards scheduled to go out June 2.
“Let me assure you that learning will be ongoing during the month of May,” Murphy said.
For seniors, final grades will be recorded on May 11. Students will be given opportunities to raise their grades between now and that date. Students who had a “D or better” in any class on March 13 will pass that class, while those who have failing grades will have until the May 11 date to produce work and raise their grade.
Earlier this month, the Department of Education said that diploma orders received by the March 6 deadline are on schedule to print and be delivered on time graduation, adding that all received diploma seal orders have been mailed and should be arriving on time.
The Department of Education also released resources to assist schools that are opting to hold “virtual celebrations for students.”
Below is Murphy’s entire statement regarding high school graduation from the video posted Wednesday night:
“I know people want to talk about graduation ceremonies and other related activities that go along with our seniors. Folks, we hope to be able to provide some sort of modified graduation ceremonies on our campuses.
“Therefore, we are postponing decisions on graduations to a minimum to the month of June and possibly later in order to try to provide a meaningful experience for our graduating seniors. Please be patient as we look to provide these opportunities for your children. If restrictions are such that we cannot do that, then we look to virtual opportunities for graduation.”
