The Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank will distribute food boxes at St. Margaret Catholic Church in Albany from 9-11 a.m. on Tuesday, May 19.
The food distribution will take place at 30300 Catholic Hall Road.
According to Nutrition Services Manager Jordyn Barlow, the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank is planning to have enough food for 800 households.
Barlow added that there will be employees of the food bank on site as well as soldiers of the National Guard present to run the distribution and load cars with the food.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.