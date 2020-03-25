The grounds at Parks and Recreation of Denham Springs (PARDS) will remain open from sunrise to sunset, but all facilities are closed to foot traffic, Superintendent Gary Templeton has announced.
Though the grounds remain open, Templeton urged visitors to “be diligent with hand hygiene.”
“We all know how important fresh air, sunshine, and exercise is on mental and physical health, especially during stressful times like these,” Templeton said in a statement. “It's because of this that we will continue to allow our grounds to be open. Please keep in mind these are public facilities and be diligent with hand hygiene.”
The latest move comes in response to the novel coronavirus, which has reached 1,388 positive cases in Louisiana — including six in Livingston Parish — and 46 deaths.
The virus has led to a “stay at home” order issued by Gov. John Bel Edwards through Sunday, April 12. The order further limits the size of public gatherings to 10 people or less and closes “non-essential” businesses such as casinos, movie theaters, gyms, and studios.
Templeton said the grounds of the four PARDS park locations — North Park, South Park, L.M. Lockhart Park, and The Pines at North Park — are still open at this point, but no facilities are open to the public.
This closure includes the Fitness & Aquatics Center, the Wellness Center, and RD3 Fitness, as well as restrooms, playgrounds, and other buildings. All pavilion reservations have also been cancelled through April 13.
The grounds at the Pines at North Park will remain open to the public during their regular hours, though Templeton said there are “certain restrictions” per the governor’s order. Only one person per cart is allowed, and members and guests must remain 6 feet from each other.
PARDS has already postponed its spring soccer league until April 13, meaning all games and practices are cancelled for the time being and will be rescheduled after that date. Spring ball — which includes T-Ball, coaches pitch, baseball, and softball — will continue to hold registrations until its April 13 deadline, but those must be filled out online.
Additionally, all before- and after-school programs at PARDS have closed through April 13, “at which time we will reevaluate the situation and let our patrons know our next decision,” Templeton said.
The main office will be staffed Monday through Thursday from 8:30 a.m. - 4 p.m., Templeton said. But since the main office is closed to foot traffic, he urged people to contact PARDS via phone at (225) 665-5405 or visit www.pardsla.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.