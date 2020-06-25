Audiences are invited to journey down the rabbit hole this Friday.
The Hampstead Stage Company, a non-profit organization that brings classic literature to life through theatre, will perform “Alice in Wonderland” during a virtual performance hosted by the Livingston Parish Library.
The show will begin at 10 a.m. on Friday via the library’s Facebook and Youtube platforms. The program, which is based on Lewis Carroll’s timeless tale, is for all ages. Along with Alice, children and adults will be able to catch the Mad Hatter, Humpty Dumpty, Tweedle Dee and Tweedle Dum, and the fearsome Red Queen.
This marks the second straight summer the Hampstead Stage Company will perform for a Livingston Parish audience. The company visited the library last summer when it brought a compilation of Greek myths to life.
Other past performances at the library include “Aladdin” and “The Legend of King Arthur.”
Founded in 1983, the company performs more than 2,000 shows annually, serving nearly a quarter of a million audience members every year, according to its website. The company has toured in all 48 contiguous states and served over 21 million people since its founding.
Based in New Hampshire, the Hampstead Stage Company is a nonprofit national educational touring theatre that produces four theatrical tours a year. The tour features one-hour original adaptations of literary classics with professional actors, each playing multiple roles.
The Hampstead Stage Company’s performance is part of the library’s “Imagine Your Story” summer reading program, which has been adjusted to an all-virtual format in response to the COVID-19 outbreak. The summer reading program invites adults, teens, and children to read books and attend virtual programs to earn prizes.
Along with reading, patrons of all ages are invited to participate in virtual programs such as stories, crafts, performance art, storytelling, book talks, and escape rooms. The library has nearly 80 programs lined up over the months of June and July.
All of the LPL’s virtual programs can be found on its social media platforms.
To sign up for the summer reading program, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.