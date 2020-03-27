June Baker was hoping to celebrate her sixth birthday today at school, surrounded by her friends.

But those hopes for Baker, a “St. Jude baby” who was diagnosed with leukemia in February 2018, were dashed immediately after the novel coronavirus forced a shutdown of all public schools in Louisiana.

So instead, the party came to her.

First responders and members of the public paraded through the Three Lakes Subdivision in Walker in celebration of Baker’s birthday, according to a video posted on the Walker Police Department’s Facebook page.

First responders from WPD, the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office, and Louisiana State Police drove in front of the Baker’s home, honking their horns, flashing their lights, and waving as young June — affectionately known as “June Bug” — stood with her mother at the edge of her driveway. Family members, friends, and even people the family didn't know participated in the parade.

“Happy birthday June Bug,” yelled several people in the short clip.

June’s mother, Meg, also posted a video of the birthday parade on her Facebook page, saying that the entire parade of more than 60 cars lasted about 10 minutes. She also thanked June Bug’s kindergarten teacher at South Walker Elementary, Valdez Lockwood, for inspiring the idea.

“When it’s your 6th Birthday but you can’t come within 6ft of anyone!,” Meg Baker wrote. “Our community and neighborhood are one of a kind. June is feeling the love today.”

June Bug’s story swept through Livingston Parish in the summer following her diagnosis, after a group of friends took to “flamingo flocking” her house as well as many other houses and businesses across Walker to raise money for the family as June Bug endured treatment at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis.