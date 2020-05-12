DENHAM SPRINGS -- With nursing homes unable to accept visitors due to the COVID-19 outbreak, many residents were kept from seeing their family members on Mother's Day.

One local nursing home, however, found a way around the limitations to give their residents a memorable and safe experience.

Harvest Manor Healthcare and Rehabilitation in Denham Springs organized a Mother’s Day parade for its residents on Sunday, May 10.

Without a cloud in the sky on a bright, sunny day, Harvest Manor residents circled around the facility's winding driveway — stretched at least 6 feet apart and wearing face masks — as more than 100 cars drove by.

Family members gathered at nearby Denham Springs High for the procession, which started at 10 a.m. and lasted for about 20 minutes. Many of the cars were decorated for the occasion, and several family members held up signs and posters as they hung out of their windows, waving at their loved ones.

“Happy Mother’s Day,” read several of the signs.

For many of the parade participants, it was their first chance to see their family members ones in nearly two months.

Amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, health officials have warned that senior citizens and those with underlying health conditions are the most vulnerable to fatal consequences from COVID-19.

In response, Gov. John Bel Edwards banned all visits to Louisiana nursing homes in mid-March to protect those vulnerable communities.

Though Louisiana will enter Phase One of the White House’s plan to reopen the country on Friday, visits to nursing homes can’t resume until the state enters Phase Three, which doesn't come until after a state shows “no evidence of a rebound” of the novel disease.

That’s what made Sunday’s Mother’s Day parade so special, according to Harvest Manor Assistant Administrator Luke Nguyen, who said the parade was a chance for residents to get outside and see their loved ones “they’ve missed so much.”

On Monday, the nursing home thanked those who participated in the parade with a heartfelt Facebook post, which included photos of the Mother’s Day-themed cars.

“Thank you to all families of our community who participated in making this Mother's Day so special, we could not get through these trying times without your continuous love and support!” the Facebook post read.