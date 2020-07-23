Everyone’s favorite floppy-eared, fast-talking, joke-cracking rabbit is coming back to town.
The Harvey Rabbit and Friends Show, created by children’s entertainers Tim and Laura Allured, will delight families with an educational act of ventriloquism, music, games and magic in a virtual show hosted by the library on Friday, July 24.
The show will begin at 10 a.m. via the library’s Facebook and Youtube platforms.
The Allureds — also known as “The Harvey Rabbit People” — have become staples in Livingston Parish and beyond since they started performing with Harvey Rabbit, Cecil the Orangutan, T-Boy the Alligator, and others.
After working as school teachers in Calcasieu Parish for three years following their 1983 graduations from McNeese State University, the Allureds decided to pursue careers as full-time children’s performers.
They started off on cruise ships and in schools for the first few years before getting calls from libraries hoping to acquire their services in the early 1990s. They did only a few library performances in the first year, but it steadily grew over the next several years.
Now, the Harvey Rabbit show has become must-see during the summer for libraries across Mississippi, southeast Texas and Louisiana — including in Livingston Parish, where children flock to catch a glimpse of Harvey Rabbit and his lovable friends.
Laura, who won a first-place award at the 1985 International Ventriloquist Convention, typically mans the various puppets and their voices while also playing multiple pranks on her husband, who changes in and out of elaborate costumes that have included Darth Vader, “Jungle Jim,” and “Slugo the Slouch” in the past.
The Harvey Rabbit performance is part of the library’s “Imagine Your Story” summer reading program, which has been adjusted to an all-virtual format in response to the COVID-19 outbreak. The summer reading program invites adults, teens, and children to read books and attend virtual programs to earn prizes.
Along with reading, patrons of all ages are invited to participate in virtual programs such as stories, crafts, performance art, storytelling, book talks, and escape rooms in nearly 80 programs over the months of June and July.
All of the LPL’s virtual programs can be found on its social media platforms.
To sign up for the summer reading program, click here.
