The shut down of many service industry and entertainment based venues due to the novel coronavirus has caused a major economic strain on Louisiana already.
During a town hall, hosted Tuesday night by Gov. John Bel Edwards and Louisiana Public Broadcasting, the secretary of the Louisiana Workforce Commission Eva Dejoie made that very clear.
"71,000 have already applied for unemployment benefits," Dejoie said.
The state expects that number to grow, as initial applications were stymied due to a variety of issues including server crashes and phone overload, as well as a lack of staffing to meet the immediate demand.
Applications does not mean they have received approval. Dejoie said that a normal week's application total is anywhere from 1,500 to 2,000. The governor has waived the requirement to be 'seeking employment' while drawing benefits.
Dejoie said that she recommends people call during off hours, as the LWC has expanded hours of operation from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. to take calls. She said the best place to apply for benefits was http://www.laworks.net/
Currently, applicants are eligible for an amount of money based on what their previous income tallied - a max of $247 a week.
"This isn't like (Hurricane) Katrina," Dejoie said at the town hall, "where people could band together and people were coming over to cook and help take care of each other.
"This is all some people have, this $247 is a lifeline."
The governor said Louisiana has a case growth rate that is larger than any state or country throughout the world. The order extends through Sunday, Apr. 12.
"Bottom line we are in a race against time against this virus," Gov. Edwards said. "These mitigation efforts will not be effective unless citizens follow them."
The stay at home order still allows residents to:
- Go to grocery or warehouse stores
- Pickup food from restaurants
- Go to pharmacies
- Go to the doctor's office, should the doctor allow it
You can also:
- Care for or support a friend or family member
- Take a walk, ride your bike, hike, jog and be in nature for exercise - just keep at least six feet between you and others
- Walk your pets and take them to veterinarian if necessary
- Help someone to get necessary supplies
- Receive deliveries from any business which delivers
The governor's office says you should not:
- Go to work unless you are providing essential services defined by this order
- Visit friends and family if there is no urgent need
- Maintain less than 6 feet of distance from others when you go out
- Visited loved ones in the hospital, nursing home, skilled nursing facility or other residential care facility
The difference between "stay at home" and "social distancing" is that stay at home is a more strict version. It means:
- Stay at home is a stricter form of social distancing
- Only go out for essential services
- Stay six feet away or more from others
- Don't gather in groups of 10 or more
The governor wanted to emphasize that these measures weren't 'quarantine' - residents could still utilize essential services and would not be restricted to home at all times.
Good practices for social distancing and hygiene include:
- No gatherings of 10 or more
- Wash hands for 20 seconds or more
- Sneeze and cough into a tissue or elbow
- Disinfect common surfaces
The Governor updated his public health emergency proclamation to include the following:
- Gatherings are limited to no more than 50 people.
- Casinos and bars will be closed.
- Restaurants will be closed to patrons eating on site. Take-out, drive-through and delivery orders are allowed.
- Movie theaters will be closed.
