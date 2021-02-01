‘He was everybody’s superhero’ | Family members, friends remember late former Denham Springs fire chief

COLYELL -- As a thunderstorm raged outside, Hank Wheat wrapped his granddaughter in his arms.
A bout of bad weather had knocked out the power, shrouding the house in darkness and frightening the young girl who was still afraid of storms.
To soothe his granddaughter, Hank placed her in his lap and started to sing, his clear voice rising above the rain pounding on the house. Rocking her back and forth, he sang the words to “Lead Me Home” as her head rested on his chest.
No matter what his family — or anybody — needed, Hank was always there to save the day.
“He was everybody’s superhero,” his oldest daughter Betsy said.
Family members and friends recalled those kinds of memories when they came to pay their final respects to Jonathan “Hank” Wheat, who passed away last week at the age of 61 due to complications from COVID-19.
Services were held on Jan. 28 at Colyell Baptist Church, where several people spoke of the man simply known as “Hank,” a lifelong resident of Colyell who served the City of Denham Springs for nearly three decades as a firefighter.
The service started with four of Hank’s granddaughters singing “Lead Me Home” and continued with others sharing their memories of the person many called “a Godly man,” “caring,” “kind,” and “genuine.”
His body was later laid to rest in nearby Colyell Community Cemetery.
“Hank, you’re gonna be truly missed,” said friend Robert Ballard. “But we’ll see you again.”
A small box, cards, and pens were placed atop a table near the entrance to the church, giving people a chance to jot down their favorite memories of Hank.
Dozens of photographs were displayed in the front of the sanctuary to give visitors a glimpse into some of the things Hank did. All of the photos, some in color and some black and white, showed Hank doing what he did best — enjoying life.
There were photos of him with his daughters and granddaughters, photos of him celebrating birthdays, photos of his wedding day, and photos of him hunting, shooting at a gun range, or fishing.
People paused for several minutes as they took it all in. Nearby, videos of Hank played on two projection screens.
“A great man,” one person said while scanning the display.
“He was a fine man,” said another, holding back tears. “I’ll miss him.”
One of the people who attended the service was Robyn Martin, a close friend who knew Hank for more than 20 years. The two met in the restaurant her family owned and remained close ever since, even raising their kids together.
Of Hank, Martin said, “You could never meet a more honorable, honest, kind, humble man in your life.”
“He just did everything for everybody,” she said. “I’ve never seen him be angry, ever. He’s just an amazing person, and he lived for his family and helping others.”
Many others have shared similar sentiments of Hank in the days since his untimely passing.
‘If you needed him, he would be there’
A man was searching for car parts when Hank Wheat walked into the store.
Unable to determine what he needed to fix his broken down car on the side of the road, the man who said he was from Greensburg happened to be in luck: After a brief chat, Hank said he knew exactly what the man needed to get his car running.
“Hank was the ‘MacGyver’ of the family,” Tim Wheat said of his late brother. “He was that kind of a mechanic.”
The two went to another store to pick up the parts before Hank brought him back and fixed the car, free of charge. When the man offered his family’s land for Hank, an avid hunter, to use, Hank replied, “That’s not what I did it for.”
“That’s just how Hank was,” Tim said. “He was easy going, got along with everybody. If you needed him, he would be there. He’d put down whatever he was doing and come do it. He’d come help you whenever you needed him.”
Stories of Hank’s good deeds have spread far and wide in the 10 days since his passing. Whether it was assisting a stranger on the side of the road or singing away his granddaughter Lillie’s fears, those who knew him say Hank was “always ready” to lend a helping hand.
Robert Ballard, who worked with Hank at the Denham Springs Fire Department, spoke at Hank’s funeral and recalled the many times Hank helped him work on his own truck as well as the times Hank would play his guitar at the station or smoke deer meat for the crew.
Hank was captain of the department when Ballard started as a volunteer firefighter. But like he did for so many others, “Hank made it easy for me,” Ballard said.
“When I met Hank, he treated me like he treated everybody else,” Ballard said. “He treated me like a friend.”
When someone recently asked Ballard to describe a leader, he mentioned Hank — “creative, humble, and transparent”; “someone who has vision and sees things that can be improved”; “puts people first and connects to people”; “does the right thing when no one was looking.”
“I was honored to work for him as my captain and one of my fire chiefs,” Ballard said.
Though Hank wouldn’t hesitate to help anyone in need, what mattered most was being there for his family. And being surrounded mostly by women — Hank had a wife, six daughters, and six granddaughters — he was certainly the household hero.
His daughter Kloie recalled the day she was bitten by a copperhead snake and how Hank told her “over and over I was gonna be OK.”
“I knew I was gonna be okay because my Superman held me,” Kloie said.
Added Betsy: “The only way to describe him was a Godly man. Genuine, kind, angelic. Everyone looked up to him. He never knew a stranger. He was a rich man, not by money, but by heart.”
Even when he was working shifts at the fire department, Hank made sure to call his girls every night. Dennis Greer, who worked with Hank for nine years, said every conversation Hank had with his family while he was on duty would end with two phrases: “Check those smoke detectors” and “I love you.”
“He never hung up the phone without saying those two things,” Greer said.
Hank was also a “country boy from Colyell” who loved being outdoors, especially when he was hunting and fishing. He also rarely wore sleeves, often cutting them off of shirts the moment he got them.
“Even the nice shirts,” his daughter Tiffany said with a laugh.
‘He wasn’t just babysitting us’
Hank served in the Denham Springs Fire Department for 27 years, rising through the ranks and reaching the position of assistant fire chief before being named interim chief over the entire department.
He retired from the department in October 2004, but his impact never left.
Assistant Fire Chief Greer met Hank on his first day in 1995. New to “the game of firefighting,” Greer said he couldn’t have had a better teacher than Hank, who came from a family of firefighters.
Greer can’t count how many times they would unroll the hose and roll it back up, unroll the hose and roll it back up again, and then unroll the hose and roll it back up again.
“That went on forever,” Greer said with a laugh, “until we got it right.”
Hank also helped Greer become familiar with Denham Springs by taking him for afternoon rides “down all the little streets and into all the subdivisions.” Hank would also make maps of the city with no names on the streets and forced the trainees to write the correct names.
“He wasn’t just babysitting us — he was training us to do what we do here,” Greer said.
Greer said Hank was “the man to have on the scene” when an emergency hit, whether it happened in Denham Springs or outside the city. In 2005 — one year after his retirement — Hank joined a group of local firefighters that went to New Orleans to assist in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina.
“I can’t give you a bad word about Hank, because I don’t have any,” Greer said. “There’s nothing bad I know about Hank. You can talk to anybody around here, you won’t find anybody who won’t say he was a good guy.”
Much of Hank’s firefighter gear and awards were displayed during his services last week. The table had his badges, his pocket knife, old newspaper clippings, and his helmet, which was placed in the middle of the table.
His family also displayed some of the plaques he received for his service. One was the American Legion Commendation for “outstanding service to his country.” Another was the department’s “Fireman of the Year” award in 1993. A third was for saving a child’s life in the line of duty on Jan. 27, 1983.
Hank’s wife Sonia wore his firefighter jacket during the service.
Representatives from several Livingston Parish fire departments came to pay their respects. Shortly before the service, they lifted a large American flag above the highway in honor of one of their own.
The official Facebook page for the City of Denham Springs even released a statement regarding Hank’s passing shortly after.
“We are so saddened by the loss of one of our own, former Fire Chief Hank Wheat,” the post read. “He was a remarkable man and Chief and will truly be missed by all. Rest in peace Chief Wheat.”
‘He went peacefully’
A man who loved to be outdoors, Hank spent the last six weeks of his life inside a hospital.
Despite being what many called “a healthy man,” Hank tested positive for the novel coronavirus and was eventually admitted to Baton Rouge General. Though he recovered from COVID-19, his body began breaking down during his prolonged stay in the ICU, his daughter Betsy said.
“He was never able to get out of the hospital once he went in,” she said.
It was a rollercoaster of emotions for Hank’s family, who could do nothing as their patriarch lay in a hospital bed. Just when it appeared Hank was getting better, doctors would find something else going wrong.
Hank’s wife Sonia kept people regularly updated on Hank’s condition on her Facebook page, ending each post with a request for prayers for “my best friend.” Friends and family members even arranged a prayer meeting for Hank and others suffering from COVID-19 at Colyell Ballpark.
But the extended hospital stay eventually took its toll: Hank passed away on Saturday, Jan. 23, with his wife and daughters at his bedside.
“He went peacefully,” Betsy said. “He wasn’t suffering.”
Sonia delivered the news on her personal Facebook page, writing that “the Lord welcomed my husband Hank Wheat with open arms.”
“Hank took my heart with him, until we meet again my love I’m forever yours,” Sonia wrote on the post that reached thousands of people online. “Hank always loved with his whole heart, always humble, and truly loved us, and for that we are forever grateful and thankful. Thank you for your prayers.”
Betsy said she’s heard from some of the nurses and doctors who worked with Hank since his passing, and they had nothing but good things to say about her father.
“All of the nurses and doctors were so compassionate with him and just loved him,” she said. “Some of them have called us to tell us how much they loved him.”
Along with his wife of 18 years, Wheat is survived by six daughters, his mother, his stepmother, seven grandchildren, two sisters, three brothers, and other family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, a stepbrother, a sister, and a brother-in-law.
In his obituary, Wheat was described as “genuine and kind” as well as “a Godly man who lived for his wife, daughters, and grandkids.”
“Hank never knew a stranger and touched the hearts of everyone that he crossed paths with by simply being himself - genuine and kind,” his obituary read. “He was a rich man… not by money but by heart.”
