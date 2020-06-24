Gov. John Bel Edwards put it simply: Not enough people are doing their part to slow the spread.
If that doesn’t change, the COVID-19 situation in Louisiana could return to its frightening early stages.
So, too, could the restrictions.
“This trend that we’re seeing is very concerning,” Edwards told reporters Wednesday. “Simply put, we’re heading in the wrong direction.”
Edwards made another plea to citizens during his weekly COVID-19 briefing, emphasizing the need to follow mitigation measures local and national health experts have touted as ways to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.
The governor along with State Health Officer Dr. Jimmy Guidry stressed the importance of washing hands, keeping at least six feet from others, avoiding large groups, staying home when sick, and wearing masks, the last of which featured predominantly in a powerpoint presentation.
In his presentation, Guidry addressed “common myths” about mask-wearing, mostly pertaining to its effectiveness in slowing the spread of COVID-19. Guidry said there have been tests “showing this does work” and urged people to avoid the “misinformation.”
“We jeopardize the economy and we jeopardize lives when we don’t take these simple measures seriously,” Guidry said.
Over the last 48 hours, the state has experienced a surge in new cases not seen since the outbreak of the disease.
On Tuesday, officials reported 1,356 new cases, the most since April 7 and the fifth-highest single-day increase to date. Health officials added another 882 new cases on Wednesday, giving the state 2,238 over the last two days. That’s the most in a two-day span since April 6-7 (3,274) when the state was under a stay-at-home order.
According to the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH), more than 90 percent of the new cases from the last two days were the result of “community spread,” meaning they didn’t come from congregate settings such as nursing homes.
The recent spike came after Edwards announced on Monday that the state would not be advancing to Phase Three of reopening the economy and loosening restrictions. Instead, the state will remain in Phase Two for an extra four weeks, though that is subject to change if cases and hospitalizations, which have also increased over the last 10 days, continue to rise.
“These numbers make crystal clear the decision to not move forward,” Edwards said. “We’re just not ready. We’re not meeting the gating criteria.”
Across the state, Louisiana is now reporting 52,477 total cases off of 648,505 tests. As of Wednesday, the state has conducted 245,375 tests in the month of June, surpassing its goal of 200,000.
While Louisiana currently has an 8-percent rate of positivity, better than the state’s goal of 10 percent, Edwards said “the percentage of tests coming back positive is growing” along with overall cases.
“This increase is concerning,” Edwards said. “When we see an increased percentage of tests coming back positive, that tells us the virus is spreading in communities.”
As of Tuesday, Louisiana was No. 7 in the nation in cases per capita, recently leapfrogging Delaware, Maryland, and Illinois. The state had previously worked down to No. 10 after reaching the second-most behind only New York in early April.
The largest case increase in Louisiana is among the 18-29 age group, which has reported 9,250 cases. Edwards said the COVID-19 growth among young people “is uniform across the state” and happening in all nine LDH regions.
Because young people are less likely to suffer greatly — or fatally — from COVID-19, Edwards and Guidry said they are more likely to ignore mitigation measures, which explains the recent spike among that age group.
But both leaders downplayed any notion that young people shouldn’t be careful about contracting the disease, saying it can affect them as well as their loved ones. The Department of Health reported 18 new COVID-19 related deaths on Wednesday, bringing the statewide total to 3,039.
“Nobody is immune from this virus,” Edwards said. “Everyone who gets it is subject to having a poor outcome.”
Edwards said he extends to sign the new proclamation into law on Thursday, one day before the current order expires. The newest order is scheduled to last an extra 28 days, though the governor said “we may or may not stay in Phase Two for the full 28 days.”
Ewards said he and his team will take “a hard look” at the data in 14 days and another look in 21 days “if necessary.” Extra measures could be added if the state’s situation continues to get worse, but Edwards said he believes things can improve — like they did before — of people adhere to the safety measures.
“I believe we can have the businesses open in Phase Two with the easing of restrictions that we’ve been able to do, but only we they follow these mitigation measures,” he said. “In the grand scheme of things, it’s not asking too much. It’s asking very little.”
