Louisiana is on the verge of its fifth wave of COVID-19 as another fast-spreading variant works it way through the state, health leaders warned in a last-minute Zoom call on Monday.
State Epidemiologist Theresa Sokol and Our Lady of the Lake Chief Medical Officer Dr. Catherine O'Neal spoke to reporters about the recent rise in new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, urging the public to be mindful as the holidays approach.
On Monday, the Louisiana Department of Health confirmed more than 2,300 new COVID-19 cases — the most in a single report since September — to push the previous week’s total past 4,800, more than double the week before.
The state added another 42 hospitalizations on Monday to bring the total to 241, but Sokol said that number will reach 265 on Tuesday, which would be an increase of 66 since Friday.
Much of the spread is being fueled by the new Omicron variant, which was first detected in Louisiana earlier this month and now accounts for the majority of new cases nationally.
Though information on Omicron is still emerging, Sokol and O’Neal said it will soon be the dominant strain in Louisiana, if it isn’t already. Earlier this month, the estimated proportion of Omicron among Louisiana variants was 4.3 percent. That has since jumped up to 30 percent.
“If Omicron is not already the dominant strain circulating in Louisiana, we feel it will be very soon,” Sokol said.
The state is a few months removed from its fourth surge of COVID-19, which was fueled by the Delta variant and resulted in record-breaking case increases, percent positivity, and hospitalizations. That surge — one that health leaders have called the worst yet — peaked in August and finally before subsided in October.
With the sudden rise in cases and percent positivity, O’Neal said is appears the state is at the beginning stages of its next surge.
“All the telltale signs are there,” O’Neal said.
Sokol and O’Neal advised people to get tested for COVID-19 before traveling or before going to a holiday gathering and then again when they return home. They also called on people to resume wearing face masks at indoor gatherings, even though there is currently no statewide mask mandate in place.
“We need to be masking in indoor public settings," Sokol said.
In recent weeks, Gov. John Bel Edwards and other leaders have renewed their plea for residents to get vaccinated against COVID-19, especially as Louisiana continues to have one of the nation’s lowest immunization rates. More than 2.3 million people in the state are fully vaccinated, which is just under half of the state’s total population, according to the Department of Health.
Both Sokol and O’Neal urged people to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and then to get boosted, saying both measures will help prevent serious illness and overwhelming hospitals.
“The sick people we’re seeing have a preventable disease,” O’Neal said.
