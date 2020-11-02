Livingston Parish reported two new cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday and no new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
As of Monday, Livingston Parish is reporting a total of 4,275 cases and 80 COVID-19 related deaths. The parish has reported one new death since Oct. 16 and four since late September.
According to officials, Livingston Parish has now conducted a total of 47,096 tests, a jump of 78 tests from Sunday. That puts Monday’s positivity rate at 2.5 percent, better than the state’s goal of 10 percent and the fourth time in five updates that the parish’s rate was less than 5 percent.
As of Monday, the state is reporting 183,616 cases; 5,720 deaths; and 2,784,105 tests. The Louisiana Department of Health is also reporting 4,379 “probable” cases and 214 “probable” deaths.
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped to 596 on Monday, a decrease of two overnight. Hospitalizations, a key factor in the state’s reopening plan, have risen by 78 statewide since Oct. 4 but have fallen by 17 since Thursday.
Ventilator usage remained at 70 statewide on Monday.
