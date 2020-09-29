Health officials confirmed 24 new cases of the novel coronavirus in Livingston Parish on Tuesday but no new deaths, according to the latest figures from the Louisiana Department of Health.
The increase in cases comes one day after officials removed six cases from the local tally.
As of Tuesday, Livingston Parish is reporting a total of 3,795 cases and 76 COVID-19 related deaths, a figure that hasn’t changed in the last two days.
According to officials, Livingston Parish has now conducted a total of 40,374 tests, a jump of 356 tests from Monday. That puts Tuesday’s positivity rate at 6.7 percent, marking the 31st time in 39 updates that the parish’s positivity rate was better than the state’s goal of 10 percent.
As of Tuesday, the state is reporting 165,624 cases; 5,308 deaths; and 2,306,533 tests. The Louisiana Department of Health is also reporting 1,224 “probable” cases and 182 “probable” deaths.
COVID-19 hospitalizations, a key factor in the state’s reopening plan, increased by 15 overnight to reach 578 statewide. Over the last two days, hospitalizations have risen by 21.
Despite the rise in hospitalizations, ventilator usage continued to drop, falling by three overnight down to 80 statewide, the fewest since June 29 (79).
Louisiana moved into Phase Three of its reopening plan on Sept. 11. The new order is scheduled to run through Friday, Oct. 9.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.