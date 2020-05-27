Health officials are monitoring a new disease that has been found in more than a dozen Louisiana children and resulted in at least one death.
The Louisiana Department of Health announced on Wednesday that it is now tracking Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C), a condition found where different body parts can become inflamed.
The cause of MIS-C is unknown, but according to medical experts, many children with the condition either had the virus that causes COVID-19 or had been exposed to someone with COVID-19.
MIS-C can inflame the heart, lungs, kidneys, brain, skin, eyes, or gastrointestinal organs.
Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Gov. John Bel Edwards said health officials aren’t yet sure what triggers this new disease. And while most children diagnosed with MIS-C “do get better with appropriate medical care,” the governor warned that the disease can be “deadly.”
“We don’t know what causes it,” Edwards said, “but we know there’s a relationship to the [novel coronavirus], whether they had it or came in contact with someone who had it. [MIS-C] can be serious and it can be deadly.”
In New York, the U.S. coronavirus epicenter, more than 100 children have been affected with MIS-C, and three have died this week. Smaller numbers of cases have been detected in a few states outside New York, including now in Louisiana.
According to the Department of Health, Louisiana has reported 13 cases of MIS-C, which has resulted in the death of one young person so far. To respect the privacy of the young person and their family, the Department of Health said it will not share additional information about the death “at this time.”
The Center for Disease Control (CDC) defines a case as MIS-C when it meets the following criteria:
-- The patient is under the age of 21, with a fever, laboratory evidence of inflammation, and severe illness involving more than two organs that requires hospitalization; AND
-- No other plausible diagnoses; AND
-- Positive COVID-19 test, or exposure to a confirmed case, within the four weeks prior to the onset of symptoms.
The 13 cases in Louisiana were found in children who ranged in age from 0-19, with 11 years old being the median. Six of the patients are female and seven are male.
In terms of race, seven are African American, three are white, and three fit in the other category. In terms of ethnicity, two are Hispanic and 11 are non-Hispanic.
Four are currently hospitalized while eight have been discharged, the Department of Health reported.
The Louisiana Department of Health will update information on MIS-C each Monday on its coronavirus webpage. The Department of Health asks anyone who has cared for someone under 21 with MIS-C criteria to report it to the Louisiana Office of Public Health Infectious Disease Epidemiology Team.
