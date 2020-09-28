Livingston Parish’s total case count of the novel coronavirus decreased by six on Monday, according to the latest figures from the Louisiana Department of Health.
As of Monday, health officials are reporting a total of 3,771 cases in Livingston Parish as well as 76 COVID-19 related deaths, a figure that was unchanged in the latest update. The parish reported two new deaths on Sunday, the first since Tuesday.
According to officials, Livingston Parish has now conducted a total of 40,018 tests, a jump of 98 tests from Sunday.
As of Monday, the state is reporting 165,091 cases; 5,298 deaths; and 2,288,394 tests. The Louisiana Department of Health is also reporting 1,224 “probable” cases and 182 “probable” deaths.
COVID-19 hospitalizations, a key factor in the state’s reopening plan, had a slight increase on Monday, rising by six overnight to 563 statewide. Despite the rise in hospitalizations, ventilator usage fell to 83 on Monday, a drop of two from the day before.
Louisiana moved into Phase Three of its reopening plan on Sept. 11. The new order is scheduled to run through Friday, Oct. 9.
