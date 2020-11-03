Livingston Parish reported 20 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday and no new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
As of Tuesday, Livingston Parish is reporting a total of 4,295 cases and 80 COVID-19 related deaths. The parish has reported one new death since Oct. 16 and four since late September.
According to officials, Livingston Parish has now conducted a total of 47,429 tests, a jump of 333 tests from Monday. That puts Tuesday’s positivity rate at 6.0 percent, better than the state’s goal of 10 percent.
As of Monday, the state is reporting 184,769 cases; 5,737 deaths; and 2,813,481 tests. The Louisiana Department of Health is also reporting 4,379 “probable” cases and 214 “probable” deaths.
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations rose to 619 on Tuesday, a jump of 23 overnight that negates a drop of 17 over the previous three updates. Hospitalizations, a key factor in the state’s reopening plan, have risen by 101 statewide since Oct. 4.
Ventilator usage increased by 14 on Tuesday to 84 statewide.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.