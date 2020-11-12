A state judge will hear arguments pertaining to the governor’s COVID-19 restrictions and whether they should be lifted for seven days in a hearing set for 9:30 a.m. Thursday.
The zoom hearing will pit Gov. John Bel Edwards, a Democratic, against Attorney General Jeff Landry, a Republican.
Arguments will be presented before Baton Rouge-based district Judge William Morvant, who last week declined to issue a temporary restraining order that would prevent the governor from continuing the statewide mask mandate, business restrictions, and crowd size limits.
Last Thursday, Edwards extended his Phase Three proclamation for an additional 28 days, through Friday, Dec. 4.
The current situation goes back to late October, when Republicans lawmakers sent the governor a petition calling for a seven-day end to restrictions on businesses, high school football games, and other activities.
Despite the petition being signed by 65 of 68 House Republicans, Edwards has so far refused to cancel any of his proclamations, calling the petition “blatantly unconstitutional.”
Likewise, Landry has blasted the governor’s inaction — and nearly all of the governor’s COVID-19 mitigation measures — and has repeatedly said Edwards is acting beyond his authority.
In a statement released earlier this week, Landry said this week’s hearing is about “upholding the very fabric of our Louisiana Constitution.”
“Thursday’s hearing is not about undermining the validity of public health precautions,” the statement read. “Rather, it is about upholding the very fabric of our Louisiana Constitution. Statute clearly outlines that the governor cannot ignore or reject the checks and balances that underpin our government.
“If we allow this to happen once, when will it stop?”
Meanwhile, Edwards has stood by his mitigation measures and executive orders, which he has said have been backed by the White House Coronavirus Task Force and local health officials. Edwards has warned that the lifting of any of the measures could result in a third surge in Louisiana — much like the rest of the country is currently facing — that would overwhelm the state's healthcare system amid flu season.
In recent weeks, Louisiana has seen an uptick in new COVID-19 cases, positivity rate, and hospitalizations, and health leaders fear it could be the start of another spike.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.