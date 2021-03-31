On Tuesday, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced that he would be loosening COVID-19 restrictions on businesses and social gatherings.
The new order, which marks the most relaxed set of restrictions since the pandemic began in March 2020, follows sustained improvements in COVID-19 hospitalizations and vaccinations, two key components of the governor’s reopening plan.
Despite lifting most restrictions, social distancing of 6 feet will still be required in businesses, and the statewide mask mandate will remain in effect.
The new order will run for 28 days until Wednesday, April 28.
“Today we are taking an important step forward, but all of us play a role in making sure our cases don’t spike again,” Edwards said in a statement. “Get your vaccine now that it’s your turn and help your friends and family members get their shots as well. Working together, we can bring back Louisiana.”
Below is a breakdown of the new restrictions. To view the entire order, click here.
-- Some businesses will no longer have capacity limits, though social distancing and the mask mandate remain in place along with any other additional measures that may be required by the State Fire Marshal. These businesses include salons and beauty shops, gyms and fitness centers, malls and casinos.
-- Businesses and venues that host larger gatherings, such as reception halls, will remain capped at 50 percent of their capacity, with a maximum gathering size of 500 people indoors and strict social distancing.
(Note: Some events may require prior approval by the State Fire Marshal. Businesses should visit OpenSafely.La.gov for more information.)
-- Outdoor events will be capped at 50-percent capacity, and social distancing is also required. However,
-- Sporting events, both indoor and outdoor, are limited to 50-percent capacity.
-- There is no longer a statewide limitation on when bars and restaurants can serve alcohol, though local ordinances may remain in place. People under 21 still cannot enter a bar, and bars must serve people at socially distanced seats.
