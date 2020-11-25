Louisiana will move back to a revised set of Phase Two coronavirus restrictions in response to the state’s recent surge in new COVID-19 cases, percent positivity, and hospitalizations.

The new order goes into effect Wednesday, Nov. 25, and will run for 28 days. The current proclamation is set to expire on Wednesday, Dec. 23, though it is unlikely the state will advance further when it runs out.

Gov. John Bel Edwards made the announcement in a press conference Tuesday, in which he and Dr. Joseph Kanter of the Office of Public Health reaffirmed that the state is in its third COVID-19 surge and urged the public to follow the new mitigation measures in place.

According to data Kanter presented, all regions of the state are seeing spikes in cases, positivity rates, and hospital admissions, which Edwards said informed his decision to scale back from Phase Three.

“The data clearly tells us that we have lost all of the gains we had made and that our current mitigation efforts must be increased in order to adequately slow the spread,” Edwards said. “Now is the time to make changes, and stepping back to guidelines that closely resemble our Phase 2 restrictions is a tough but necessary step to take in order to protect the public.”

Here’s a breakdown of the new restrictions Edwards has announced.

Note: Louisiana’s statewide mask mandate remains in place, per the governor’s new order.

Capacity limits on businesses, places of worship

-- Places of worship remain at maximum of 75 percent of their capacity or the number of people who can physically distance at least six feet between each immediate household. The State Fire Marshal will put out additional COVID mitigation measures to make services safer.

-- All restaurants are limited to 50 percent of their indoor capacity. Restaurants are encouraged to move as much dining outdoors as possible. Social distancing is required.

-- Retail businesses are limited to 50 percent capacity, except for essential businesses, as defined by federal guidance from the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.

-- Gyms may be open at 50 percent of their capacity.

-- Barber and beauty shops, and nail salons may open at 50 percent of their capacity.

-- Movie theaters may open at 50 percent of their capacity.

Limits on social gatherings, sporting events

-- Indoor gatherings at event/receptions centers are limited to 25-percent capacity or up to 75 individuals.

-- Outdoor gatherings at event/reception centers are limited to 25-percent capacity or up to 150 individuals when strict physical distancing is not possible.

-- All sporting events will be capped at 25-percent capacity.

Bars in parishes below 5-percent positivity

-- Can allow indoor on-site consumption up to 25-percent occupancy

-- Patrons must be seated and socially distant

-- Tableside service only

-- Masks are required

-- No alcohol sales after 11 p.m.

-- No one under 21 allowed

-- Outdoor consumption encouraged

Bars in parishes above 5-percent positivity

-- Closed to indoor on-site consumption

-- Can allow outdoor on-site consumption at tables only up to 25-percent occupancy, maximum of 50 people

-- Social distancing is required

-- Tableside service only

-- Take-out and delivery still available

-- No one under 21 allowed

-- No alcohol sales after 11 p.m.