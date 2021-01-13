Louisiana will remain in its modified version of Phase Two coronavirus restrictions as the pandemic continues to worsen in all corners of the state.
The new order went into effect Wednesday, Jan. 13, and will run for 28 days through Wednesday, Feb. 10.
Gov. John Bel Edwards made the announcement in a press conference Tuesday afternoon, when he and Dr. Joseph Kanter of the Office of Public Health presented data that shows the state in “a precarious place” in its fight against the novel coronavirus.
“What we are seeing is a huge spike in COVID cases and hospitalizations across the state, putting us in a dangerous position where we are seeing major stress on our health care systems,” Edwards said in a statement after the briefing. “These continued mitigation measures are completely necessary, but they only work if people follow them.”
Along with extending his mitigation measures, Edwards encouraged employers to “maximize” the number of employees who can work from remotely.
“That would be a very important thing to do right now… because the state remains in a precarious place,” Edwards said. “Cases and hospitalizations are increasing in every region.”
This marks the third time Edwards has extended the modified Phase Two order after originally implementing it in late November.
Below is a breakdown of what the current restrictions look like.
Note: Louisiana’s statewide mask mandate remains in place, per the governor’s new order.
Capacity limits on businesses, places of worship
-- Places of worship remain at maximum of 75 percent of their capacity or the number of people who can physically distance at least 6 feet between each immediate household, whichever is less.
-- All restaurants are limited to 50 percent of their indoor capacity. Restaurants are encouraged to move as much dining outdoors as possible. Social distancing is required.
-- Retail businesses are limited to 50 percent capacity, except for essential businesses, as defined by federal guidance from the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.
-- Gyms may be open at 50 percent of their capacity.
-- Barber and beauty shops, and nail salons may open at 50 percent of their capacity.
-- Movie theaters may open at 50 percent of their capacity.
Limits on social gatherings, sporting events
-- Indoor gatherings at event/receptions centers are limited to 25-percent capacity or up to 75 individuals.
-- Outdoor gatherings at event/reception centers are limited to 25-percent capacity or up to 150 individuals when strict physical distancing is not possible.
-- All sporting events will be capped at 25-percent capacity.
Bars in parishes below 5-percent positivity
-- Can allow indoor on-site consumption up to 25-percent occupancy or 50 people
-- Patrons must be seated and socially distant
-- Tableside service only (no walk-up service)
-- No alcohol sales after 11 p.m.
-- No one under 21 allowed
Bars in parishes above 5-percent positivity
-- Closed to indoor sales and consumption
-- Can allow outdoor on-site consumption at tables only up to 25-percent occupancy, maximum of 50 people
-- Social distancing is required
-- Tableside service only
-- Take-out and delivery still available
-- No one under 21 allowed
-- No alcohol sales after 11 p.m.
