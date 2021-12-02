Just over 8,700 more Louisiana residents have started a COVID-19 vaccine series, according to the latest report from the Louisiana Department of Health.
So far, approximately 2,557,763 residents have started a vaccine series, an increase of 11,033 from the last report. Of that total, approximately 2,270,801 residents have completed a vaccine series, a rise of 8,731.
To date, the state has administered 4,678,200 vaccine doses, a rise of 20,933.
The Louisiana Department of Health confirmed 329 new COVID-19 cases and two new deaths in its Thursday report.
Officials also reported 144 new “probable” cases and four new “probable” deaths.
COVID-19 hospitalizations fell by three to 206 statewide. Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 patients on mechanical ventilators dropped by one to 29.
As of Thursday, the state is reporting:
-- 612,254 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 160,056 “probable” cases
-- 12,898 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 1,916 “probable” deaths
-- 11,610,003 total COVID-19 tests
-- 2,557,763 COVID-19 vaccine series started; 2,270,801 series completed; 4,678,200 vaccine doses administered (updated every Monday and Thursday)
In Livingston Parish, another 219 residents started a COVID-19 vaccine series since the last report, bringing the total to 59,794. Of that total, approximately 53,430 residents have finished a vaccine series, an increase of 186.
In other news, officials reported three new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Livingston Parish and two new “probable” cases.
There were no new confirmed or suspected deaths in Livingston Parish from COVID-19 in the latest report.
As of Thursday, Livingston Parish is reporting:
-- 17,087 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 7,751 “probable” cases
-- 308 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 76 “probable” deaths
-- 238,019 total COVID-19 tests
-- 59,794 initiated vaccine series; 53,430 completed vaccine series (updated every Monday and Thursday)
