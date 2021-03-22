Sixteen health providers in Livingston Parish — the most yet — will receive very limited doses of COVID-19 vaccines this week, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
The providers are in Denham Springs, Walker, Port Vincent, Maurepas, Albany, Livingston, and Springfield, according to the Department of Health.
Last week, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced another expansion to those eligible to receive a vaccine, making shots available to all essential workers, regardless of their underlying health conditions.
The expansion went into effect on Monday, March 22, and applies to everyone 16 years and older.
(To see if you are eligible, click here.)
There are currently three approved COVID-19 vaccines: The two-dose Pfizer and Moderna vaccines and the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Only the Pfizer vaccine has been approved for people under 18.
The Louisiana Department of Health is coordinating the state’s COVID-19 vaccine distribution effort, which is expected to last until summer 2021.
The Department of Health regularly updates its list of participating pharmacies, along with their locations and contact information, on its website: covidvaccine.la.gov. (To find a location near you, click here.)
This week, 652 vaccine providers across the state will receive very limited doses of COVID-19 vaccine. These providers include national and independent pharmacies, public health providers, clinics and physician offices, hospitals, and others.
Future vaccine distribution is dependent on the number of doses made available to the state, among other factors.
Patients receiving Moderna or Pfizer vaccines will receive their second dose of the COVID vaccine at the same location they received their first dose. Second-dose appointments should be made during the administration of the first dose.
Eligible residents must contact a participating provider to make an appointment. Patients who arrive without an appointment will not be vaccinated. LDH cannot make appointments for patients; only providers can.
Below are the providers in Livingston Parish that have or will be receiving limited shipments of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
Albany Drugs
Address: 19067 Florida Blvd., Albany
Phone: (225) 567-7772
Website: www.albanydrugstore.com
Bernard’s Family Pharmacy
Address: 34876 LA Hwy. 1019, Denham Springs, 70706
Phone Number: (225) 667-4286
Website: www.bernardsrx.com
Chris’ Pharmacy and Gifts of Port Vincent
Address: 18590 LA Hwy. 16, Port Vincent, 70726
Phone Number: (225) 698-6888
Website: www.chrispharmacyandgifts.com
Chris’ Pharmacy and Gifts
Address: 18525 Hwy. 22, Maurepas
Phone Number: (225) 267-4340
Website: www.chrisrx.com
Cypress Pharmacy
Address: 2920 S. Range Avenue, Denham Springs
Phone: 225-998-1800
Website: www.cypresspharmacyla.com
Hometown Pharmacy
Address: 27118 Hwy. 42, Springfield
Phone: 225-363-7390
James Drug Store
Address: 257 Florida Blvd. SE, Denham Springs
Phone: 225-665-5186
Website: www.jamesdrugstore.com
John’s Pharmacy in Albany
Address: 29148 S. Montpelier Road, Albany, 70711
Phone Number: (225) 567-1921
Website: www.johnspharmacyinalbany.com
Livingston Parish Health Unit
Address: 20399 Florida Blvd, Livingston
Phone: 225-686-7017
RxOne Livingston
Address: 5000 O'Donovan Blvd. Suite 104, Walker
Phone: 1-877-612-8653
Southeast Community Health - Albany Pharmacy
Address: 30575 Old Baton Rouge Hwy., Hammond, 70403
Phone: (225) 306-2050
Website: www.shchc.org/locations
Springfield Drug Store
Address: 31696 LA Hwy. 22, Springfield, 70462
Phone Number: (225) 294-5045
Website: www.springfielddrugstore.com
Walmart Pharmacy (No. 935)
Address: 904 S. Range Avenue, Denham Springs
Website: www.walmart.com/covidvaccine
Walmart Pharmacy (No. 4679)
Address: 34025 LA Hwy. 16, Denham Springs
Phone: 225-271-2314
Website: www.walmart.com/covidvaccine
Walmart Pharmacy (No. 7241)
Address: 25820 Hwy. 16, Denham Springs
Website: www.walmart.com/covidvaccine
Walmart Pharmacy (No. 2822)
Address: 28270 Walker Road S., Walker
Phone: 225-667-6398
Website: www.walmart.com/covidvaccine
