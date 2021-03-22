Livingston Parish COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic
A member of the Office of Public Health prepares a COVID-19 vaccine during a clinic at the Livingston Parish Health Unit on Saturday, March 6, 2021.

 David Gray | The News

Sixteen health providers in Livingston Parish — the most yet — will receive very limited doses of COVID-19 vaccines this week, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

The providers are in Denham Springs, Walker, Port Vincent, Maurepas, Albany, Livingston, and Springfield, according to the Department of Health.

Last week, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced another expansion to those eligible to receive a vaccine, making shots available to all essential workers, regardless of their underlying health conditions.

The expansion went into effect on Monday, March 22, and applies to everyone 16 years and older.

(To see if you are eligible, click here.)

There are currently three approved COVID-19 vaccines: The two-dose Pfizer and Moderna vaccines and the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Only the Pfizer vaccine has been approved for people under 18.

The Louisiana Department of Health is coordinating the state’s COVID-19 vaccine distribution effort, which is expected to last until summer 2021.

The Department of Health regularly updates its list of participating pharmacies, along with their locations and contact information, on its website: covidvaccine.la.gov. (To find a location near you, click here.)

This week, 652 vaccine providers across the state will receive very limited doses of COVID-19 vaccine. These providers include national and independent pharmacies, public health providers, clinics and physician offices, hospitals, and others.

Future vaccine distribution is dependent on the number of doses made available to the state, among other factors.

Patients receiving Moderna or Pfizer vaccines will receive their second dose of the COVID vaccine at the same location they received their first dose. Second-dose appointments should be made during the administration of the first dose.

Eligible residents must contact a participating provider to make an appointment. Patients who arrive without an appointment will not be vaccinated. LDH cannot make appointments for patients; only providers can.

Below are the providers in Livingston Parish that have or will be receiving limited shipments of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

Albany Drugs

Address: 19067 Florida Blvd., Albany

Phone: (225) 567-7772

Website: www.albanydrugstore.com

Bernard’s Family Pharmacy

Address: 34876 LA Hwy. 1019, Denham Springs, 70706

Phone Number: (225) 667-4286

Website: www.bernardsrx.com

Chris’ Pharmacy and Gifts of Port Vincent

Address: 18590 LA Hwy. 16, Port Vincent, 70726

Phone Number: (225) 698-6888

Website: www.chrispharmacyandgifts.com

Chris’ Pharmacy and Gifts

Address: 18525 Hwy. 22, Maurepas

Phone Number: (225) 267-4340

Website: www.chrisrx.com

Cypress Pharmacy

Address: 2920 S. Range Avenue, Denham Springs

Phone: 225-998-1800

Website: www.cypresspharmacyla.com

Hometown Pharmacy

Address: 27118 Hwy. 42, Springfield

Phone: 225-363-7390

James Drug Store

Address: 257 Florida Blvd. SE, Denham Springs

Phone: 225-665-5186

Website: www.jamesdrugstore.com

John’s Pharmacy in Albany

Address: 29148 S. Montpelier Road, Albany, 70711

Phone Number: (225) 567-1921

Website: www.johnspharmacyinalbany.com

Livingston Parish Health Unit

Address: 20399 Florida Blvd, Livingston

Phone: 225-686-7017

RxOne Livingston

Address: 5000 O'Donovan Blvd. Suite 104, Walker

Phone: 1-877-612-8653

Southeast Community Health - Albany Pharmacy

Address: 30575 Old Baton Rouge Hwy., Hammond, 70403

Phone: (225) 306-2050

Website: www.shchc.org/locations

Springfield Drug Store

Address: 31696 LA Hwy. 22, Springfield, 70462

Phone Number: (225) 294-5045

Website: www.springfielddrugstore.com

Walmart Pharmacy (No. 935)

Address: 904 S. Range Avenue, Denham Springs

Website: www.walmart.com/covidvaccine

Walmart Pharmacy (No. 4679)

Address: 34025 LA Hwy. 16, Denham Springs

Phone: 225-271-2314

Website: www.walmart.com/covidvaccine

Walmart Pharmacy (No. 7241)

Address: 25820 Hwy. 16, Denham Springs

Website: www.walmart.com/covidvaccine

Walmart Pharmacy (No. 2822)

Address: 28270 Walker Road S., Walker

Phone: 225-667-6398

Website: www.walmart.com/covidvaccine

