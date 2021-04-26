Approximately 1,525 providers across the state will receive limited doses of COVID-19 vaccines this week, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
Of that total, there are 14 providers in Livingston Parish. They are located in Albany, Denham Springs, Maurepas, Port Vincent, and Walker.
Last month, the state expanded the list of those eligible to receive a vaccine, making shots available to anyone 18 and older (or 16 and older for the Pfizer vaccine), regardless of employment or underlying health conditions.
There are currently three approved COVID-19 vaccines: The two-dose Pfizer and Moderna vaccines and the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which was reinstated last weekend after an 11-day pause that allowed federal officials to investigate rare cases of blood clots.
The Louisiana Department of Health is coordinating the state’s COVID-19 vaccine distribution effort.
Patients receiving Moderna or Pfizer vaccines will receive their second dose of the COVID vaccine at the same location they received their first dose. Second-dose appointments should be made during the administration of the first dose.
Eligible residents must contact a participating provider to make an appointment. Patients who arrive without an appointment will not be vaccinated. LDH cannot make appointments for patients; only providers can.
As of the latest data, more than 2.5 million vaccine doses have been administered across the state. More than 1.2 million people have been fully vaccinated.
People needing assistance are encouraged to call the state’s newly-launched COVID-19 vaccine hotline at 1-855-453-0774. Hours of operation for the hotline are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday.
The hotline can help residents schedule vaccine appointments, find vaccine providers in their area and connect people with medical professionals who can answer vaccine-related questions.
Below are the providers in Livingston Parish that have or will be receiving limited shipments of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
Chris’ Pharmacy and Gifts of Port Vincent
Address: 18590 LA Hwy. 16, Port Vincent, 70726
Phone Number: (225) 698-6888
Website: www.chrispharmacyandgifts.com
Chris’ Pharmacy and Gifts
Address: 18525 Hwy. 22, Maurepas
Phone Number: (225) 267-4340
Website: www.chrisrx.com
Cypress Pharmacy
Address: 2920 S. Range Avenue, Denham Springs
Phone: 225-998-1800
Website: www.cypresspharmacyla.com
James Drug Store
Address: 257 Florida Blvd. SE, Denham Springs
Phone: 225-665-5186
Website: www.jamesdrugstore.com
John’s Pharmacy in Albany
Address: 29148 S. Montpelier Road, Albany, 70711
Phone Number: (225) 567-1921
Website: www.johnspharmacyinalbany.com
RxOne Livingston
Address: 5000 O'Donovan Blvd. Suite 104, Walker
Phone: 1-877-612-8653
Sam’s Club Pharmacy (No. 4837)
Address: 201 Bass Pro Blvd., Denham Springs
Website: www.samsclub.com/covid
Walgreens (No. 10400)
Address: 34865 LA Hwy. 16, Denham Springs
Website: www.walgreens.com/findcare/vaccination/covid-19
Walgreens (No. 11762)
Address: 10200 Florida Blvd., Walker
Website: www.walgreens.com/findcare/vaccination/covid-19
Walgreens (No. 13080)
Address: 3081 S. Range Avenue, Denham Springs
Website: www.walgreens.com/findcare/vaccination/covid-19
Walmart Pharmacy (No. 935)
Address: 904 S. Range Avenue, Denham Springs
Website: www.walmart.com/covidvaccine
Walmart Pharmacy (No. 2822)
Address: 28270 Walker Road S., Walker
Phone: 225-667-6398
Website: www.walmart.com/covidvaccine
Walmart Pharmacy (No. 4679)
Address: 34025 LA Hwy. 16, Denham Springs
Phone: 225-271-2314
Website: www.walmart.com/covidvaccine
Walmart Pharmacy (No. 7241)
Address: 25820 Hwy. 16, Denham Springs
Website: www.walmart.com/covidvaccine
