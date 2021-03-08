Livingston Parish COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic
Pictured is a package for the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

 David Gray | The News

There are 15 providers in Livingston Parish that will receive very limited doses of COVID-19 vaccines this week, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

Those eligible to schedule a vaccine appointment at one of the providers must fall into category Phase 1B, Tier 1.

There are currently three federally-approved COVID-19 vaccines: The two-dose Pfizer and Moderna vaccines and the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which was the most recent to be granted emergency authorization use.

As of the latest data, the state has administered more than 1.2 million vaccine doses. So far, more than 448,000 people are fully vaccinated.

The Louisiana Department of Health is coordinating the state’s COVID-19 vaccine distribution effort, which is expected to last until summer 2021. The Department of Health cannot make appointments for patients; only providers can.

The Department of Health regularly updates its list of participating pharmacies, along with their locations and contact information, on its website: covidvaccine.la.gov. (To find a location near you, click here.)

Future distribution is dependent on vaccine doses made available to the state, among other factors.

Patients receiving Moderna or Pfizer vaccines will receive their second dose of the COVID vaccine at the same location they received their first dose. Second-dose appointments should be made during the administration of the first dose.

Below are the pharmacies in Livingston Parish that have or will be receiving limited shipments of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Albany Drugs

Address: 19067 Florida Blvd., Albany

Phone: (225) 567-7772

Website: www.albanydrugstore.com

Bernard’s Family Pharmacy

Address: 34876 LA Hwy. 1019, Denham Springs, 70706

Phone Number: (225) 667-4286

Website: www.bernardsrx.com

Chris’ Pharmacy and Gifts of Port Vincent

Address: 18590 LA Hwy. 16, Port Vincent, 70726

Phone Number: (225) 698-6888

Website: www.chrispharmacyandgifts.com

Chris’ Pharmacy and Gifts

Address: 18525 Hwy. 22, Maurepas

Phone Number: (225) 267-4340

Website: www.chrisrx.com

Hometown Pharmacy

Address: 27118 Hwy. 42, Springfield

Phone: 225-363-7390

James Drug Store

Address: 257 Florida Blvd. SE, Denham Springs

Phone: 225-665-5186

Website: www.jamesdrugstore.com

John’s Pharmacy in Albany

Address: 29148 S. Montpelier Road, Albany, 70711

Phone Number: (225) 567-1921

Website: www.johnspharmacyinalbany.com

Livingston Parish Health Unit

Address: 20399 Florida Blvd, Livingston

Phone: 225-686-7017

Sam’s Club Pharmacy (No. 4837)

Address: 201 Bass Pro Blvd., Denham Springs

Website: www.samsclub.com/covid

Walgreens No. 11762

Address: 101 Florida Avenue SE, Denham Springs

Website: www.walgreens.com/findcare/vaccination/covid-19

Walgreens No. 13080

Address: 3081 S. Range Avenue, Denham Springs

Website: www.walgreens.com/findcare/vaccination/covid-19

Walmart Pharmacy (No. 935)

Address: 904 S. Range Avenue, Denham Springs

Website: www.walmart.com/covidvaccine

Walmart Pharmacy (No. 2822)

Address: 28270 Walker Road S., Walker

Phone: 225-667-6398

Website: www.walmart.com/covidvaccine

Walmart Pharmacy (No. 4679)

Address: 34025 LA Hwy. 16, Denham Springs

Phone: 225-271-2314

Website: www.walmart.com/covidvaccine

Walmart Pharmacy (No. 7241)

Address: 25820 Hwy. 16, Denham Springs

Website: www.walmart.com/covidvaccine

