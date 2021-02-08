Second Pfizer Dose

The state will have around 30 fewer COVID-19 vaccination providers this week, according to the ongoing list from the Louisiana Department of Health.

In Livingston Parish, the total number of providers is now at eight, four less than last week.

The Louisiana Department of Health is coordinating the state’s COVID-19 vaccine distribution effort, which is expected to last until summer 2021. This week, health officials said 378 vaccine providers in all 64 parishes will receive “very limited doses of COVID vaccine.”

These providers include 112 chain pharmacies, 127 independent pharmacies, 52 hospitals, 15 community health centers, 6 rural health clinics, 28 public health providers and 38 other healthcare sites.

The Department of Health regularly updates its list of participating pharmacies, along with their locations and contact information, on its website: covidvaccine.la.gov. (To find a location near you, click here.)

As of the most recent data, the state has administered 534,985 vaccine doses. Officials are also reporting that 130,978 have completed the two-dose vaccine series.

Frontline hospital workers were the first to receive the vaccine when it was made available in December, followed by the residents and staff of nursing homes, emergency medical services employees, and firefighters.

The state expanded those that can begin receiving their first shots of the COVID-19 vaccine to Group 1B Tier 1.

Last week, Gov. John Bel Edwards expanded those in Tier 1 to include people 65 and older as well as other groups. The change went into effect on Monday, Feb. 8.

The following populations in Phase 1B, Tier 1 can make appointments to receive a COVID-19 vaccine:

-- Persons 65 and older

-- Dialysis providers and patients

-- Ambulatory and outpatient providers and staff: Behavioral health providers and staff; urgent care clinic providers and staff; community care providers and staff; dental providers and staff

-- Professional home care providers (including hospice workers) and home care recipients (including older and younger people with disabilities over the age of 16 who receive community or home-based care, as well as clients of home health agencies)

-- Interpreters and Support Service Providers (SSPs) working in community and clinic-based settings, and clients who are both deaf and blind

-- Health-related support personnel (lab staff, mortuary staff who have contact with corpses, pharmacy staff)

-- Schools of allied health students, residents and staff.

People in Group 1B Tier One are required to make an appointment to receive a vaccine. A person who arrives at a location without an appointment will not be given a vaccine.

The Department of Health cannot make appointments for patients; only providers can.

Below are the pharmacies in Livingston Parish that have or will be receiving limited shipments of the COVID-19 vaccine.

(Note: Locations with no phone number listed are by online appointment only).

Albany Drugs

Address: 19067 Florida Blvd., Albany

Phone: (225) 567-7772

Website: www.albanydrugstore.com

Chris’ Pharmacy and Gifts

Address: 18525 Hwy. 22, Maurepas

Phone Number: (225) 267-4340

Website: www.chrisrx.com

Cypress Pharmacy

Address: 2920 S. Range Avenue, Denham Springs

Phone: 225-998-1800

Website: www.cypresspharmacyla.com

James Drug Store

Address: 257 Florida Blvd. SE, Denham Springs

Phone: 225-665-5186

Website: www.jamesdrugstore.com

Livingston Parish Health Unit

Address: 20399 Florida Blvd, Livingston

Phone: 225-686-7017

RxOne Livingston

Address: 5000 O'Donovan Blvd. Suite 104, Walker

Phone: 1-877-612-8653

Walmart Pharmacy (No. 2822) (new)

Address: 28270 Walker Road S., Walker

Phone: 225-667-6398

Website: www.walmart.com/store/2822-walker-la

Walmart Pharmacy (No. 4679) (new)

Address: 34025 Hwy. 16, Denham Springs

Phone: 225-271-2314

Website: www.walmart.com/store/4679-denham-springs-la

