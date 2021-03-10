Thanks to a steady resupply of COVID-19 vaccine doses to the state, vaccines are now available to people 16 and older who have one of a series of health conditions outlined by the Center for Disease Control (CDC).
In addition, the staff of congregate living facilities — including jails or prison guards, group home staff, shelter staff and staff or other congregate living facilities — are now eligible.
The expansion follows a recent inclusion of K-12 teachers and support staff, pregnant people, and people ages 55-64 with underlying health conditions.
The changes are “effective immediately,” Gov. John Bel Edwards said Tuesday.
“This is great news for tens of thousands of additional, high risk Louisianans who are now eligible to take the COVID vaccines immediately,” Edwards said in a statement. “Appointments will still be required, and I hope people will be patient as doses are still very limited and not everyone will be able to immediately get their vaccine.
“This is another leap forward for Louisiana as we work together to put the COVID pandemic in our rear view.”
Anyone 16 or older with one or more of 12 conditions considered by the CDC to be a “definite” high risk — including obesity, cancer, kidney disease or cardiovascular disease — is now eligible for the vaccine.
Additionally, anyone 16 or older who is overweight or who has a condition the CDC considers “likely” to put a person at a high risk of serious COVID complications — including conditions like asthma, hypertension or Type 1 diabetes — is eligible to be vaccinated.
Louisianans who are 16 and 17 years old and who have one of the CDC-defined conditions are only eligible to get the Pfizer vaccine, which is the only vaccine approved for people younger than 18.
People 18 and older can only get the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines at this time.
As of the latest data, the state has administered more than 1.2 million COVID-19 vaccine doses. So far, more than 448,000 people have been fully vaccinated.
Louisiana is expected to receive more than 102,000 vaccine doses in next week’s shipment.
Here’s who can now receive a COVID-19 vaccine:
-- Staff of congregate living facilities
-- Individuals aged 16-64 with at least one of the conditions listed by the CDC as placing them at an increased or likely risk of severe illness from the virus that causes COVID-19. They are:
- Asthma (moderate to severe)
- Cancer
- Cerebrovascular disease
- Chronic kidney disease
- Chronic liver disease
- COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease)
- Cystic fibrosis
- Severe neurologic conditions such as dementia
- Down Syndrome
- Heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease or cardiomyopathies
- Hypertension
- Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from solid organ transplant
- Immunocompromised state from blood or bone marrow transplant, immune deficiencies, HIV, use of corticosteroids, or use of other immune weakening medicines
- Obesity
- Severe obesity
- Overweight
- Pregnancy
- Pulmonary fibrosis
- Sickle Cell Disease
- Smoking
- Thalassemia (a type of blood disorder)
- Type 1 diabetes
- Type 2 diabetes mellitus
Here’s who has been eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine:
-- Health care workers at Tier 1 and Tier 2 hospitals
-- Staff and residents of nursing homes and long-term care facilities
-- First responders to serve as vaccinators (Emergency Medical Services, fire personnel, law enforcement)
-- Dialysis providers and patients
-- Ambulatory and outpatient providers and staff
-- Behavioral health providers and staff
-- Urgent care clinic providers and staff
-- Community care providers and staff
-- Dental providers and staff
-- Professional home care providers (including hospice workers) and home care recipients (including older and younger people with disabilities over the age of 16 who receive community or home-based care, as well as clients of home health agencies)
-- American Sign Language (ASL) interpreters and Support Service Providers (SSPs) working in community and clinic-based settings, and clients who are both deaf and blind
-- Health-related support personnel (lab staff, mortuary staff who have contact with corpses, pharmacy staff)
-- Schools of allied health students, residents and staff
-- Law enforcement and other first responders
-- Persons 65 years old and older
-- Louisiana Unified Command Group
-- State and local essential COVID emergency response personnel
-- Some elections staff ahead of March and April elections
-- Legislators and legislative staff
-- Teachers and any other support staff working onsite in K-12 schools and daycares
-- All pregnant persons, regardless of age
-- Non-emergency medical transportation providers and staff
-- People ages 55-64 who have certain underlying health conditions (see above for the full list)
