Starting Monday, COVID-19 vaccines will be made available to around 475,000 additional Louisiana residents after Gov. John Bel Edwards announced this week he was expanding the pool of eligibility.
The new group includes K-12 teachers and school support staff, daycare staff, those who are pregnant, non-emergency medical transportation providers and staff, and people ages 55 to 64 with certain health conditions as defined by the Center for Disease Control (CDC).
The latest expansion will bring the total population eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations in Louisiana to nearly 1.65 million of the state’s 4.6 million population.
In a statement, Edwards said allocations of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines from the federal government have increased week over week, which prompted his decision to expand the population that is eligible for the vaccine.
Louisiana is expected to receive 90,630 vaccine doses in next week’s shipment.
“Thanks to continued increases in the availability of vaccine doses to the state of Louisiana from our federal partners, I am confident that now is the right time to continue to expand eligibility,” Edwards said.
“People will still have to be patient and the vaccine doses are still limited, but this is a positive step forward for our state. It is my hope that soon even more people will be able to get these safe and effective vaccines in Louisiana.”
Louisiana’s COVID-19 vaccination strategy, which is being led by the Department of Health, relies on making vaccine doses available across the state through community clinics, pharmacies, hospitals, and other health care providers.
As of the latest data, the state has administered 812,962 COVID-19 vaccine doses, with 271,216 people completing the two-dose vaccine series.
Here’s who will be eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine starting Monday:
-- Teachers and any other support staff working onsite in K-12 schools and daycares
-- All pregnant persons, regardless of age
-- Non-emergency medical transportation providers and staff
-- Individuals aged 55-64 with at least one of the following conditions defined by the CDC: Cancer; chronic kidney disease; COPD; Down syndrome; heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease or cardiomyopathies; immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from solid organ transplant; obesity; severe obesity; Sickle Cell Disease; smoking; Type 2 diabetes mellitus
Here’s who has been eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine:
-- Health care workers at Tier 1 and Tier 2 hospitals
-- Staff and residents of nursing homes and long-term care facilities
-- First responders to serve as vaccinators (Emergency Medical Services, fire personnel, law enforcement)
-- Dialysis providers and patients
-- Ambulatory and outpatient providers and staff
-- Behavioral health providers and staff
-- Urgent care clinic providers and staff
-- Community care providers and staff
-- Dental providers and staff
-- Professional home care providers (including hospice workers) and home care recipients (including older and younger people with disabilities over the age of 16 who receive community or home-based care, as well as clients of home health agencies)
-- American Sign Language (ASL) interpreters and Support Service Providers (SSPs) working in community and clinic-based settings, and clients who are both deaf and blind
-- Health-related support personnel (lab staff, mortuary staff who have contact with corpses, pharmacy staff)
-- Schools of allied health students, residents and staff
-- Law enforcement and other first responders
-- Persons 65 years old and older
-- Louisiana Unified Command Group
-- State and local essential COVID emergency response personnel
-- Some elections staff ahead of March and April elections
The Louisiana Dept. of Health has published the list of participating providers on its website: covidvaccine.la.gov. In addition, residents can call 211 to find a vaccine provider near them.
Eligible residents must contact a participating provider to make an appointment. Patients who arrive without an appointment will not be vaccinated. LDH cannot make appointments for patients.
Patients should receive their second dose of the COVID vaccine at the same location where they received their first dose. Second-dose appointments should be made during the administration of the first dose.
The Pfizer vaccine requires a second dose 21 days after the first, while the second dose for the Moderna vaccine comes 28 days later.
Officials wanted that there are “expected delays” with vaccine delivery this week due to a rare winter storm that swept through the state. Some providers may have to reschedule vaccine appointments for both first and second doses.
The CDC guidance states that the second dose should be administered as close to the recommended interval as possible, but the Department of Health said the shot “will still be effective if there is a delay in getting the second dose.”
“There is no need for people to restart the vaccination series if the second dose must be delayed because of weather, but people should contact their providers to reschedule,” a statement read.
