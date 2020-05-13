The Louisiana High School Athletic Association is playing it safe when it comes to the re-opening of athletics during the novel coronavirus pandemic.
The LHSAA Executive Committee met Wednesday via videoconference and voted unanimously to postpone the start of the organization’s summer rules until June 8 in all sports, according to a memo from LHSAA Executive Director Eddie Bonine and LHSAA Executive Committee President David Frederico to LHSAA member principals, athletic directors, parish athletic directors, superintendents and coaches. Summer rules were originally slated to go into effect May 17.
“Everybody’s still learning,” Springfield principal Spencer Harris, a member of the LHSAA’s Executive Committee, said. “It’s easy to say, but I think right now, according to the governor’s guidelines, it was hard to open up athletics at this point.”
“(With) the LHSAA, we’re just trying to regulate it and look at it,” Harris continued. “We’re not creating any of this, it’s just we’ve got to kind of look at what’s given to us and Mr. Bonine, the staff and the other committees make the best decision they can.
“It’s just the caution of it because there’s still so many unknowns, and let’s be honest, we want to work, and we want to get in the weight room. We want to work out. We want to do those things, but that’s still your social distancing, the sanitation, the bar, spotting people. There’s still a lot of questions, and I think we just need a little bit more time to work that out.”
Gov. John Bel Edwards announced earlier this week the state will move into Phase I of reopening the state on Friday, an effort that is slated to last 21 days provided all goes well in the transition.
The memo, citing the state’s K-12 Supportive Guidance and the American Academy of Pediatrics, states that during Phase I, groups cannot exceed 10 people, including adults, and no contact sports, including basketball, football, soccer and wrestling, are allowed.
“Trying to follow the current guidelines, getting in with nine people and meeting the standard of what the governor said, in all honesty, I don’t think that was going to happen,” Harris said. “People weren’t going to be able to follow that, but I think by allowing us to wait until (June 8), it allows us to get plans in place and equity. I think the biggest thing was wanting to be safety and equity – making sure everyone around the state kind of had access to be able to do the same things and give us a little more time for everyone to get a plan together to be able to safely execute it.”
Group sizes will expand to 25 people in Phase II, which is slated to begin Friday, June 5 in the state if all goes well and will allow for “Limited Contact Sports” – baseball, cheerleading, gymnastics, softball and volleyball, the memo states.
“It allows for more, which is more practical on coaching and exercising – coming together,” Harris of starting things up on June 8 in the early stages of Phase II. “To be honest, we’re still wanting to make sure that we do as much as we can now to be safe because we don’t want to rush things back and then jeopardize August.”
Non-contact sports such as bowling, cross country, golf, powerlifting, swimming, tennis and weightlifting are allowed in Phases I and II.
Additionally, a Tweet from the Louisiana High School Basketball Coaches Association stated summer camps would not be allowed, but the LHSAA memo made no mention on the status of summer camps.
“It wasn’t ruled out totally, but we have to wait and see what levels, what phase we’re at, and as long as we’re able moving forward, each stage opens up new things, and it’s just on that timeline,” Harris said. “I don’t see any camp-type activities even with that taking place during June because that’s (just in) those first two phases. It doesn’t meet the criteria the governor’s put out. That’s the issue.”
