The Louisiana High School Athletic Association’s decision to push back the start of the organization’s summer rules until June 8 as a result of the novel coronavirus pandemic, was met with different reactions from a trio of Livingston Parish athletic directors.
“They’re obviously being cautious,” Springfield football coach and athletic director Ryan Serpas said Thursday, a day after the LHSAA’s decision. “We’re dealing with a bunch of high school kids and so we want to do everything we can to protect them, and I see where they’re coming from on that. We were hopeful to be able to get back to some type of work next week on the 18th (of May), but I definitely see where they’re coming from.”
One of the biggest positives coming out of Wednesday’s announcement for Serpas was the LHSAA put a target date of June 8 for programs to begin their summer work, provided everything stays on track in Phase I of the reopening of the state.
Gov. John Bel Edwards announced Phase I of the reopening of the state Friday, and Louisiana will move into Phase II on June 5 provided the first phase goes as planned.
“I just for one am happy to kind of have some type of timeline to be able to establish something and get it out to my kids so that whenever we are able to get back to work, the information will be out there and we can have them showing up moving forward, because obviously, especially with missing out on spring, we’re a lot further behind than what we were at this point last year,” Serpas. “With kids coming in, that’s what spring’s all about is trying to figure out your pieces before the next season starts and then trying to develop it over the summer. We’re in a situation now where we’re definitely behind on all that, and our evaluation period on some of that stuff has changed, so we’ve got to try to make the best of this. Hopefully come June 8, we’ll have a better idea of where we stand and what we need to do to improve to be better.”
Meanwhile, Albany girls basketball coach and athletic director Stacy Darouse said she understands the though process behind the organization’s decision.
“To be honest with you, I feel like the LHSAA has followed the governor’s timeline on everything thus far, so the fact that they stayed in line with that did not surprise me,” Darouse said. “I think LHSAA’s doing a great job of doing that. Of course, as coaches we’re ready to see our athletes. I’ve talked to several people just this week, but at the same time, we don’t want to be so aggressive that we do something that could set us back where we can’t see our athletes when we really need it, which is August, September and from there on. I’m OK with us waiting a few more weeks so that we can get some specific guidelines in place.”
Elsewhere, Live Oak baseball coach and athletic director Jesse Cassard wasn’t a fan of the move.
“I’ll be honest, I don’t like it,” Cassard said. “We could have just gone on the restrictions of what was in place set by the governor’s office. I don’t understand the whole thing, so this is just my probably frustration with it more than anything than why couldn’t we just open up and have our kids back. Instead, we want to keep them inside their houses or doing something besides doing something besides being productive and being around the adults they (need) to be around other than their parents.”
“People have waited long enough,” he continued. “Most of the sports and activities during the summer were going to be outside anyway. They don’t want people contacting or touching each other, that’s fine, but to say you can’t get your team together and go practice softball or go run on the track and jump some hurdles or go pass the football to each other, I don’t understand that one bit …”
Cassard said plans are still in place to play baseball over the summer, but that’s not his focus.
“My frustration, very little is with baseball,” Cassard said. “It’s more along the lines of our whole school getting back up here and not being worried about whether we touch somebody or not. I understand protocols and everything. I just wish it would have been in place to start now, I guess is what I’m trying to get at. We had a lot of time. We had two months to come up with something.”
He said it will also take some time to get players back into game shape, meaning June 8 isn’t the first day baseball teams can begin playing.
“That’s the other frustrating part is that you’ve got to get ready,” Cassard said. “We told our kids ‘get your arms ready. Get ready.’ Half of them don’t even know what that means … We’ve been sending workouts from our conditioning coach for two months. We’ve been telling them what to do, but it’s a different story when they’re at home.”
“In my opinion, we should have been able to get to workout and practice and start training our kids, and maybe if you didn’t want them to play until June 8, that’s fine, but there should have been some type of ‘let’s get out there and get them ready’ and get your team back on campus,” Cassard continued. “I don’t see what that hurts to be honest with you.”
The statewide school shutdown and cancellation of spring sports by the LHSAA also means no spring football, but because of that, schools will be able to start football practice a week earlier than normal if everything stays on schedule.
“That was something that was already written into the guidelines of the LHSAA,” Serpas said. “Participating in spring practice isn’t a mandatory thing, and a lot of schools choose not to do that, and for those schools that don’t choose to do it, you’re always able to kind of get that one week head start.”
“That is something that will help us out a little bit as far as the teaching period goes, but we’ve got to look at it from a standpoint of we need to do everything we can, especially working in the Louisiana heat,” Serpas continued. “We’re already a couple of months behind and having these kids prepare their bodies mentally and physically for the schedule coming forward is definitely a challenge and we’re going to have to make the best use of our time to be able to get those workouts in to get their bodies back and ready for athletics.”
Darouse is hopeful the extra time will allow for the LHSAA and parish officials to come up with protocols for handling other areas, with Darouse noting that it’s not uncommon for up to six different athletic teams to use the school’s weightlifting facilities in one day.
“We’d need some guidelines for LHSAA and the state on how we need to approach that in terms of sanitizing in between teams, how many people we can have in there,” Darouse said. “It’s a process, and it’s a process we’ve never had to go through before. I’m not surprised, but come June 8, I’ll be ready to see my athletes.”
Darouse noted this is normally a bit of down time for her basketball players and the bulk of preparation for the coming season is done during summer league play, which normally happens in June, and she knows that will change a bit.
“I actually talked to my seniors (Wednesday), and told them we’ll only be three weeks behind, but having July off is not an option now,” Darouse said. “But at the same time, they’ve had tons of time off. They’re ready to get going and they’re OK with that.”
“I’ve spoken to several coaches and we’ve kind of fallen in line with what we’re doing as teachers in terms of sending workouts and having Zoom meetings and that sort of thing,” Darouse continued. “I think we’re maximizing what we can, but at the same time, summer is super, super important. I know for me personally, it’s the time where we really bring our incoming freshmen along and tweak our things and put in new stuff. We really are looking forward to having that summer. I think it would be detrimental to not have it, but at the same time, we certainly don’t want to do anything that would cause us not to have a football season or a basketball season.”
Another aspect to consider is the use of school facilities for summer events, which currently isn’t an option after the Livingston Parish School System put a hold on extracurricular activities in conjunction with the school closures.
“Every school district is different, but just because the LHSAA gives us the go-ahead on June 8 doesn’t mean (LPPS Superintendent) Mr. (Joe) Murphy and (LPPS assistant superintendent) Mr. (Steve) Parrill are going to give us the go-ahead,” Darouse said. “I know they’re very conscious of safety and making sure our campuses stay in a condition where we can start school in August. We have a chain of command we have to follow, and we will follow them. I know they’ve both been coaches, so I know they’re mindful of where we want to be, where we need to be …”
Serpas was also mindful that in order for things to progress, Phase I will have to go smoothly.
“If we have a spike back up in the covid cases, then we could go back to some type of lockdown situation, then we could be starting all over again,” Serpas said. “We’re in a very unknown period as far as how things are going to go and react. We don’t have any type of precedent to look at this situation and say ‘OK, this is how it’s been handled in the past and done before’, so we need to be able to look at it from a situation of everything that’s happening now is new to us, and we’ve just got to roll with the punches as they come. Having that date on June 8 it’s something that is set, but it’s definitely not set in concrete.”
