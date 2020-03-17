It was slated to be a new day at the capitol. Legislators from around the state were describing a ‘different energy’ coming into this year’s session, as hot button issues filled the hoppers for discussion including infrastructure, insurance rates, and educational funding.
However, those discussions were cut short, at least for now, as the novel coronavirus makes its way through Louisiana.
Gov. John Bel Edwards confirmed Monday that a test came back positive from Ascension Parish, so the virus “has reached the capital area,” he said.
The novel coronavirus has now reached 12 parishes in Louisiana and 171 confirmed cases, with none yet reported in Livingston Parish, according to the Department of Health.
Officials also announced the fourth death from the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, in the latest figures released Tuesday morning. The Department of Health also reported that 457 tests have been completed by the State Lab, meaning 37.4 percent of tests have resulted in a confirmed case.
While the legislature had taken certain precautions and enforced social distancing within the houses, they elected to vote to adjourn the session temporarily Monday night, and hoping to reconvene on Mar. 31.
The governor said in his Monday address, when ‘leveling’ with the crowd and his live audience, that word from the federal government showed that the coronavirus issues could last ‘into the summer.’
“That would be devastating for our state,” the governor said, “especially since our fiscal year begins Jul. 1.”
Edwards said that the legislature had prepared contingency plans for such an occasion, making sure to find ways to pass appropriate spending bills.
“Can you imagine what the state would have to deal with if the legislature could not pass appropriations before the new year? To have those state institutions in flux in the middle of this outbreak would be devastating.”
Both the house and senate had hoped to work through the outbreak, deciding to move forward with social distancing measures. However, the move was not without criticism, as activist and lobbying groups began speaking out against the legislature meeting, but also reducing access to the capitol and legislators.
The announcement of a coronavirus case so near to Baton Rouge pushed the vote to adjourn.
Fewer bills have been filed in this legislative session than previous, a reflection of the house and senate looking to focus on the hot-button issues to move the state in a different direction. Roughly 1,200 bills had been pre-filed at the start of the session between the two legislative branches, less than half the normal total.
Due to the reduced number, lawmakers still expect to get through most of the hopper during the session if they reconvene at the end of March.
“Who wants their car insurance to go down?” Rep. Clay Schexnayder (R-Gonzales) asked the room of educators in February, rhetorically, holding up his own hand. “TORT reform, insurance reform, those are big issues for the legislature this year.
“It’s our top priority.”
Schexnayder represents almost all of south Livingston Parish.
In the past, Schexnayder said the legislature usually contained enough lawyers and pro-insurance representatives to squash TORT and insurance reform moves, but he believes this year enough blue collar representatives sit in the house to turn that tide.
He also said that Gov. John Bel Edwards supports TORT and insurance reform in some fashion.
Schexnayder won a contentious race for the house’s top spot against fellow republican Sherman Mack, who represents a large portion of the central and eastern portion of Livingston Parish. No matter who took first, the speaker position would have been held by someone from Livingston Parish.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.